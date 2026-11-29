Critics say the case shows how the district attorney’s office mishandles wrongful-conviction reversals. The record suggests they have a point.

This is Part II of “Exonerated, then charged: Inside a murder case that tests Larry Krasner ’s reform agenda,” a look at a prosecution at the center of the debate over how the district attorney handles wrongful convictions.

Read Part I . In 2015, Michael Wiseman took over as Jahmir Harris’ attorney handling his post-conviction appeal. After District Attorney Larry Krasner was elected in 2017, Wiseman asked the office’s newly formed Conviction Integrity Unit to review the case. Patricia Cummings, then the head of the CIU, unearthed evidence that helped build a case to overturn Harris’ conviction.

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In the file was a partial license plate description that eyewitness Michele Markey provided to police. Cummings subpoenaed records from Avis that showed another man had rented the car used in the shooting. The car was rented two days before the shooting and returned to Avis the day after. The man’s name, address, and cell phone number appear in the file but are being withheld from this column because he was never charged.