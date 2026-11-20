A Colorado man convicted of a murder he did not commit and imprisoned for 27 years is seeking compensation under a state exoneration statute. Originally sentenced for the death of an infant he was dating the mother of, his conviction was overturned after experts determined the child's injuries were caused by a lung infection rather than abuse.

A Colorado man whose murder conviction was overturned after he spent 27 years in prison is seeking $1.9 million under a state law that allows payments to people exonerated of crimes.

, which pays exonerated people up to $70,000 for each year they spent in prison for felony crimes they did not commit. Under the law, people seeking compensation must show that they are factually innocent — that they did not do the actions that resulted in their conviction.

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Since the 2013 law took effect, Colorado has agreed to pay $4 million to four people exonerated of crimes, as well as an additional $367,000 to their attorneys, according to court orders and records provided by the Colorado Judicial Department, which processes the payments. Heather Mares, pictured, died at the age of four months in October 1998.

Martinez, who was dating Heather’s mother in 1998, was alone with the baby for 15 minutes at their home in the 400 block of South Pecos Street on Oct. 17, 1998, when he called 911 to report that the baby was choking. Martinez told first responders that he gave Heather a bottle because she was crying, then put her down and went into another room.

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He returned to the infant a few minutes later when he heard her choking. First responders were unable to save Heather’s life. Further investigation showed that the baby had suffered a skull fracture, ruptured blood vessels in her eyes, brain bleeding and swelling. At the time, medical and child abuse experts saw those injuries as tell-tale signs of child abuse.

Martinez also admitted to shaking Heather and slamming her into a crib — a confession that he later recanted and which Experts who reviewed the case in recent years found that Heather’s injuries — originally attributed to Martinez violently shaking the infant — were actually caused by a severe lung infection that ultimately caused her heart to stop. Her skull may have been fractured when Martinez fell while holding her about two weeks before she died, the experts found.

In court this spring, a Denver judge vacated Martinez’s murder conviction and then dismissed the charges against him, ending the legal case against him. Denver District Attorney John Walsh supported the move, saying that the evidence showed Heather’s cause of death “was pneumonia or likely was pneumonia. ” Prosecutors would not be able to prove a murder charge should the case against Martinez go forward now, Walsh concluded. Heather’s family strongly objected to overturning Martinez’s conviction.

Her mother said in court that she still believed Martinez killed her daughter. , an organization within the University of Colorado Law School that provides free legal services to people who claim to be wrongfully convicted.

“We are bringing this petition under the compensation statute because Stephen Martinez is actually innocent,” said attorney Jeanne Segil. “What happened here was a tragedy, but it was not a crime. The medical experts in the case are all clear the baby died from natural causes. Stephen did not cause her death.

” She noted that Martinez has struggled to find work since his release — his right leg was amputated while he was in prison and he lost vision in one eye, which has limited his ability to work the kind of jobs he held before his incarceration, Segil said. He’s not eligible for Social Security because he has no work history, she noted.

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Million-dollar claims under the exoneration law are not unprecedented; the first two people who were compensated under the law received about $1.2 and $1.9 million, judicial records show.of murder in 1996, was paid nearly $1.2 million between 2013 and 2017 after spending nearly 18 years in prison, according to the judicial records. Clarence Moses-El, who was wrongly convicted of aIn 2020, Anthony Fitts received $46,000 under the law.

Fitts spent eight months in prison after he pleaded guilty to a 2017 sexual assault in La Plata County. His conviction was vacated after the victim recanted, court records show. , who was wrongly convicted of assault and related charges in a 2009 triple shooting. He spent nearly 13 years in prison before his conviction wasA handful of other people have sought payouts over the years but have been rejected for various reasons.

In April, Acacia Lyn-Darr sought $830,000 from the state after she spent close to 12 years in prison on a 2009 murder conviction that was thrown out in 2025. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is opposing Lyn-Darr’s bid on the grounds that she is not eligible for compensation because she committed a crime that is connected to the murder — specifically, that shethat had been stolen from the murder victim four days after he died.

That act disqualifies Lyn-Darr from receiving payments under the exoneration law, state attorneys argued in a court filing, because exonerees cannot have committed “any crime factually related to the crime at issue. ” Her attorneys disagree, arguing that the state statute should be interpreted liberally.

Lyn-Darr accepted the stolen checks from a man later convicted of the murder, but she has long maintained she did not know where the checks came from and that she was not involved in the killing of 50-year-old Robert Piserchio. A Pueblo County judge last week found that the question of whether the attempted check-cashing disqualifies Lyn-Darr from compensation should be decided by a jury. That case is continuing with the next hearing set for Nov. 30.