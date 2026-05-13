Exmouth Pavilion Cancels Roy Chubby Brown Show Over Inclusion Concerns

A Devon theatre has sparked controversy by cancelling a performance by comedian Roy Chubby Brown, citing a need to promote inclusion and community cohesion.

The Exmouth Pavilion in Devon has found itself at the center of a heated debate regarding freedom of expression and corporate values after deciding to cancel a scheduled performance by the veteran comedian Roy Chubby Brown .

Known to his peers and the public as Royston Vasey, the 81-year-old performer was slated to appear on August 21 as part of his touring production titled No Offence Meant. The cancellation came as a surprise to many, including the performer himself, who revealed that the venue's new management informed him via email that the show no longer aligned with the long-term strategic goals of the organization.

This decision has ignited a wide-ranging conversation about the boundaries of adult comedy and the responsibilities of public venues in the modern era. In a candid response posted to his social media channels, Royston Vasey expressed his deep frustration with the timing and reasoning behind the cancellation. He pointed out that the notification arrived late on a Friday night, leaving little room for immediate discussion or resolution.

Brown questioned the ethics of cancelling a booking several months in advance, particularly after tickets had been sold and fans had likely arranged travel and accommodation for the event. He argued that the sensible course of action would have been to honor the existing contract regardless of the new management's personal or professional opinions on his act. On the other side of the dispute, LED Community Leisure, the organization responsible for running the pavilion, defended the move.

A spokesperson emphasized that while the venue aims to promote culture and the arts, it must also balance artistic freedom with its obligation to foster inclusion, wellbeing, and community cohesion as a charitable operator of public spaces. Roy Chubby Brown has been a fixture of the British comedy circuit since the 1960s, carving out a niche for himself as a fearless and often polarizing performer.

His act, characterized by his trademark leather flying helmet and goggles, is famous for its heavy use of profanity and sexual themes, which has led to numerous bans over the decades. To his critics, Brown represents an outdated style of humor that relies on offensive tropes and crude material.

However, his loyal fanbase views his delivery as a form of working-class honesty that refuses to bow to the pressures of political correctness. This clash of ideologies is precisely why his tour posters explicitly warn that those who are easily offended should stay away and that the show is strictly for adults over the age of 18. Despite the setback in Exmouth, the comedian's tour continues to find support in other parts of the region.

The Babbacombe Theatre in Torquay, another Devon seaside town, has publicly stated that it has no intention of cancelling Brown's appearance. In a statement that directly contrasted with the Exmouth decision, the Babbacombe Theatre confirmed that the show will proceed on August 20, welcoming visitors who wish to experience the no-holds-barred humor that Brown is renowned for.

They further emphasized that while the performance is restricted to those aged 16 and over, they believe in providing a space for this specific brand of comedy. This divergence in management styles between two nearby venues highlights the ongoing struggle between the desire for inclusivity and the protection of controversial artistic expression in public entertainment spaces





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