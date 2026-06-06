Exhibit based on Disney's 'The Princess and the Frog' at Indiana children's museum

There's a Disney-themed exhibit not too far from Chicago for families to enjoy this summer.

Friday, June 5, 2026 11:49PMThere's a Disney-themed exhibit not too far from Chicago for families to enjoy this summer. It's at the country's largest children's museum in Indianapolis.

And it is based on the Disney movie "People from all over are going to see it, including a famous actress who toured the museum Friday. Award-winning actress Jenifer Lewis, who is the voice of a beloved character in the Disney movie, made her way to Indy to see the exhibit for herself.

"All I can tell you is magic, history. It's interactive for the kids. You walk into a whole other world. It's all here for the kids to learn, to be moved when they leave here," Lewis said.

"I like all of it. It's like you're in the movie experiencing the same stuff, like all of the cooking stuff. It's just really fun," Johnson said.

"Mama Odie, I had an amazing time playing this character. She has warmth. She had warmth. She had humor," Lewis said.

"She's my favorite. I gave her all of me.

" Visitors arrived at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis and got a chance to meet the award-winning actress. "I think it's so important for the girls to experience culture, to be here and experience the food, the fashion. I think it's a great experience for all kids," Rebekah Barton said.

"It's very important to teach the next generation that the world is big and yet so small. It's up to us to give them all the cultures of the world, all the diversity, because that's what they're going to get when they get out there," Lewis said.

"Let's make it richer for them. Let's leave them fresh air, water, art. But above all, let's leave them love, and let's show them we want to leave them a better world.

""These animation features are forever. It's Disney. It's forever. I am quite frankly honored to be a part of it," Lewis said.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.





abc7newsbayarea / 🏆 529. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New bat exhibit “Masters of the Night” opens at Texas Science & Natural History MuseumMay 24, 2026Texas Science & Natural History Museum Debuts “Masters of the Night” Bat ExhibitAustin, TX—Texas Science & Natural History Museum announces the open

Read more »

Science and sips: ‘Uncorked LA' is visiting an exhibit-filled center of wonderIt’s California Science Center, oh yes it is: Savor a host of fine wines at the special evening event.

Read more »

Exhibit based on Disney's 'The Princess and the Frog' at Indiana children's museumThere's a Disney-themed exhibit not too far from Chicago for families to enjoy this summer.

Read more »

Exhibit based on Disney's 'The Princess and the Frog' at Indiana children's museumThere's a Disney-themed exhibit not too far from Chicago for families to enjoy this summer.

Read more »