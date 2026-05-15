Exhibit at Rock Roll Hall of Fame Features Largest Collection of Paul McCartney's Personal Artifacts

The exhibit features the largest collection of Paul McCartney's personal artifacts ever publicly displayed, showcasing his life after leaving The Beatles and his experiences with Wings.

The entrance of the Paul McCartney and WINGS exhibit at the Rock Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos) A costume sits on a mannequin inside the Paul McCartney and WINGS exhibit at the Rock Roll Hall of Fame on Thursday, May 14, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio.

(AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos) A recreation of the kitchen inside Paul and Linda McCartney's Scotland home at the Paul McCartney and WINGS exhibit at the Rock Roll Hall of Fame on Thursday, May 14, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos) A collection of photos inside the Paul McCartney and WINGS exhibit at the Rock Roll Hall of Fame on Thursday, May 14, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio.

(AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos) A picture of handwritten lyrics inside the Paul McCartney and WINGS exhibit at the Rock Roll Hall of Fame on Thursday, May 14, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio





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Paul Mccartney And WINGS Exhibit Rock Roll Hall Of Fame Personal Artifacts Handwritten Lyrics

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