Exhaustion Chemical Plant Tank Evacuation Order Continues for Thousands

A compressed tank containing a chemical used to make plastic parts overheated at an aerospace company in Garden Grove, California, causing an evacuation order for thousands of residents and raising concerns about potential leaks or explosions.

John Raby And Josh FunkPrevious photoPeople arrive at Freedom Hall, an evacuation center in Fountain Valley, Calif. , after a storage tank containing a chemical used to make plastic parts overheated Thursday at an aerospace plastics facility in Garden Grove , on Saturday, May 23, 2026.

(AP Photo/Jill Connelly) Water is sprayed on a tank that overheated at an aerospace plant in Garden Grove, Calif. , Friday, May 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Evacuees from an aerospace chemical plant tank leak move to another shelter after the Garden Grove Sports and Recreation Center closed for the night in Garden Grove, Calif. , Friday, May 22, 2026.

(AP Photo/Ethan Swope) This image provided by American Red Cross Southern California Region, people arrive at Freedom Hall, an evacuation center in Fountain Valley, Calif. , after a storage tank containing a chemical used to make plastic parts overheated Thursday at an aerospace plastics facility in Garden Grove, on Saturday, May 23, 2026. (American Red Cross Southern California Region via AP) People arrive at Freedom Hall, an evacuation center in Fountain Valley, Calif.

, after a storage tank containing a chemical used to make plastic parts overheated Thursday at an aerospace plastics facility in Garden Grove, on Saturday, May 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Jill Connelly





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