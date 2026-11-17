The trip comes after a bruising midterm defeat and a series of scandals engulfing the White House.

Donald Trump made a candid admission about the toll of his presidency as he arrived in Asia, looking visibly exhausted after a bruising midterm defeat and a series of scandals that engulfed the White House.

“All of a sudden, it seems like a long time,” the 80-year-old president told a dinner of Southeast Asian leaders on Tuesday. Donald Trump gestures upon arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to attend the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit on November 17, 2026 in Manila, Philippines.

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Trump arrived in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, after an 18-hour flight to attend the ASEAN Special Summit, where he met with leaders of the Quad alliance , progressed a trade deal with Thailand, and was the guest of honor at a dinner hosted by Filipino president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The centerpiece of the trip will take place on Thursday, when the U.S. president meets his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, and Russian president Vladimir Putin for a contentious trilateral nuclear-powers summit in Shenzhen, China. Donald Trump attends a multilateral meeting with delegations from Japan, India and Australia at the Solaire Hotel, on November 17, 2026 in Manila, Philippines.

But from the moment he disembarked gingerly from Air Force One, the president’s demeanor seemed more subdued than normal as he was greeted by a carefully choreographed spectacle involving dancers and a marching band playing one of his favorite tunes:Pictures of the event posted by Reuters also showed a healthy dose of foundation on his right hand, likely to hide the deep bruising he regularly gets. Trump’s hair also became an immediate talking point, with video of his arrival prompting social media speculation that he dyed it, as it appeared darker, fuller and more voluminous than usual.

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But it was the president’s surprisingly frank comment at the ASEAN leaders’ dinner that raised eyebrows, given his usual determination to never portray himself as tired or weak. Earlier this month, for example, after briefly canceling rallies in Kansas and Iowa during the final weekend of the midterm campaign, a furious Trump personally attacked a Reuters reporter who asked if he was sick of traveling.

“I feel perfect! You are disgusting. Put yourself in shape. You look like hell,” Trump said before walking away.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks at an ASEAN-US Special Summit Dinner, at the Solaire hotel in Paranaque, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 17, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos BarriaDinner attendees included Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

“It’s an honor to be here and so many friends that I’ve known, for now, a long time,” Trump told them, before reflecting on his presidency. “I’ve been doing this for, all of a sudden, it seems like a long time. But I’ve gotten to know most of you, and you’ve done a fantastic job running your countries, your levels of popularity. And it isn’t easy, but you’ve done a great job.

”At 80, the president is now the oldest person to occupy the Oval Office, and various questions surround his health, ranging from his swollen ankles to his apparent tendency to doze off in public. He nonetheless traveled to Asia to project strength after suffering a devastating midterm wipeout that handed Democrats control of both the House and Senate.

The result leaves him facing two years as a lame-duck president with congressional investigations, subpoenas and political warfare looming. He also faces a series of domestic problems, including mass outages that wreaked havoc on air travel, banks and emails.

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“It’s life,” he told reporters as he tried to downplay concerns during a photo op with the QUAD leaders. The president is also embroiled in the extraordinary scandal surrounding ally Jensen Huang, who has agreed to testify before Congress amid questions about his relationship with an alleged Chinese spy.

The scandal has raised serious questions about national security, the administration’s handling of Nvidia’s business dealings with Beijing, and potential conflict of interest involving Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trump’s own investments in Huang’s AI company. It has also exposed a bitter power struggle inside Trump’s Cabinet, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Lutnick at odds over how to handle Nvidia customer Megaspeed and the administration’s China export policy.

However, Trump has sought to downplay the scandal, questioning whether Huang’s mistress was definitely a spy and backing suggestions that the disgraced former CEO should be reinstated.

“He could return. There’s a big group of people that would like him to return,” Trump said on Monday.

“That certainly isn’t a bad idea. ”*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s