Everyone has a breaking point. And one server found his during an exhausting shift at a beachside sports bar.

Posting to TikTok on Nov. 22, Netherda, who has previously sported the logo for the Santa Monica Whaler, began by explaining he had “gotten a talking to” for The 30-year-old explained that the eatery where he works is currently operating winter hours, which means employee workdays have been reduced for the season.

“Not a lot of people were sitting at the bar so my manager actually sent the bartender home, so then I was the only employee in the restaurant,” the content creator explained. “So if you came in, you would be sat by me, you would be greeted by me, you would tell me your drink order, I would then go and make your drink order… and then you would tell me your food order and I would be bringing you out your food,” he shared.

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Netherda, who has acting credits such as Madden and UnCredited on his resume, said that the bar then started getting busier. Netherda, who has previously sported the logo for the Santa Monica Whaler, began by explaining he had “gotten a talking to” for yelling at a customer. It was at this time that a customer came in to order food and a mimosa, with a specific request to go light on the orange juice.