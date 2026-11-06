Exhausted Beaver and Muskrat Rescued from Tempe Town Lake Flooding for Medical Care

Tempe park rangers rescued a beaver and muskrat from flooded Tempe Town Lake. The animals are recovering from aspiration pneumonia at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale.

Tempe park rangers successfully extracted an exhausted beaver and a small muskrat from the rising floodwaters of Tempe Town Lake. This dramatic rescue occurred after severe recent storms caused significant flooding that pushed wildlife downstream from surrounding regional waterways into the lake. The pair has been transported to the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in north Scottsdale, where they are currently receiving critical medical attention and monitoring.

The rescue operation began when park rangers noticed several beavers and other animals in the lake area appearing to be in distress. Kim Carr, the animal care manager at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, explained that high water volumes flowing from the Salt River and the Verde River created natural flood conditions. These powerful currents swept the animals downstream and deposited them directly into Tempe Town Lake.

Also read British Millionaire Quits Switzerland After Lake Geneva Villa Burglary

Dani Branchini, the clinic manager at the center, stated that staff received a call from Tempe park rangers regarding the unusual patients. She noted that rangers had been keeping a close eye on several beavers in the lake area that possibly needed rescue. The medical team described both animals as exhausted, scared, and lethargic, with the beaver having significant fat reserves which is a positive indicator for survival and healing potential.

Staff at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center are currently treating the beaver for aspiration pneumonia. This respiratory condition developed because the beaver likely ingested a large amount of water unexpectedly during the rescue and subsequent flooding. Branchini noted that the beaver was not getting enough rest, partly because well-meaning onlookers may have kept it from recovering fully before veterinary intervention could occur.

Advertisement

Although the animals were found in Tempe Town Lake, experts clarify that this location is not their natural habitat. Carr stated that beavers inhabit other waterways in the region but do not build lodges or dams in Tempe Town Lake because the shoreline consists of manmade concrete. Beavers are rarely seen in this specific area because they prefer natural riverbanks and soft earth for construction activities.

The primary immediate hurdle for the medical team is ensuring the beaver begins to eat solid food again. Carr described the beaver as having a lot of chub, which provides good energy for healing. Wild animals are known for their resilience, and staff are cautiously optimistic about their prospects for a full recovery and eventual release back into the wild.

Wildlife rehabilitators at the center never know what kind of creature will arrive through their doors, making each rescue unique. Carr emphasized that you kind of never know what your day is going to look like when working in animal care. Each rescue requires adaptable care strategies tailored to the specific needs of the displaced wildlife.

The ultimate goal for the medical team is the full recovery and release of both the beaver and the muskrat back into the wild. If citizens find an animal in need of help during these unstable weather conditions, they can contact the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center. Their twenty-four-hour emergency hotline number is four hundred eighty zero four three three five six five six.

Advertisement

The information regarding this rescue was gathered from Dani Branchini, Kim Carr, and Tempe park rangers. This ensures that the account of the event remains accurate and grounded in direct testimony from the professionals involved in the operation. The focus remains now on stabilizing the animals until they are healthy enough for reintroduction.