Exeter Bonfire Night Ruined By Fog, Drones Disappear From View

Thick fog in Exeter obscured drone and fireworks displays, drawing complaints. Organizers defended the event after raising £55,000 for Devon Air Ambulance despite visibility issues.

Fog completely obscured fireworks and drone displays during the Bonfire Night celebration in Exeter on Saturday evening, leaving spectators staring into thick murk. Footage from the event showed only dim flashes piercing through the dense weather conditions, while disappointed crowds watched from below. Many attendees took to social media to express their frustration over the poor visibility and the decision to proceed with the show.

Organizers Explain Fog Impact And Visibility

Exeter Round Table, the organizing body behind the event, stated that thick fog combined with smoke that failed to clear due to minimal wind settled directly over the display area. The lack of breeze trapped the smoke, significantly reducing visibility for the audience. Organizers acknowledged the disappointment of the crowd, sharing a message that admitted the team was gutted that much of the show was hidden. They emphasized that their staff worked incredibly hard to put the production together before the weather conditions worsened.

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Spectator Reactions To Poor Planning

Disgruntled attendees shared harsh critiques on social media, with one person describing the entire event as poorly planned. A spectator wrote that it felt like a mistake to have a drone show when no one could see a single drone flying. Others questioned why organizers did not postpone the event given that the fog had persisted all day. One individual noted that the best view of both the drones and fireworks was actually from the car park on the way out, rather than the designated viewing areas.

Some audience members criticized specific operational decisions, such as a pause in the fireworks display just five to ten minutes into the show. They argued that this break allowed fog and smoke to settle, making the remainder of the event difficult to see. One reviewer called it the weakest display they had ever seen at the event. Despite the complaints, another attendee acknowledged the organizers' own disappointment but stated that families were entitled to voice their frustration after spending significant money on tickets and food.

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Fundraising Success Despite Weather Challenges

Despite the visual failures and attendee complaints, the event managed to raise £55,000 for Devon Air Ambulance and local charities. Organizers highlighted that every ticket served as a rescue for the charity, noting that the funds would help keep a helicopter in the air. The team thanked volunteers, sponsors, and everyone who braved the cold and stood in the murk during the celebration. They pledged to return next year, expressing hope for clearer skies during future events.

Similar weather conditions impacted other regions across the UK on Saturday evening. In Manchester, thick fog also obscured displays at Platt Fields, where spectators joked they could only hear the fireworks. The widespread mist caused significant disruption to air travel and sports broadcasting in Greater Manchester, affecting areas including Stockport and Trafford.

Manchester Airport Disruptions And Flight Diversions

Thick fog caused widespread aviation issues in Greater Manchester, leading to fifteen flights being unable to land at Manchester Airport. These flights were diverted to other UK airports, while others were forced to perform go-arounds as arrivals were regulated. A local resident described the fog as the thickest they had ever experienced. An airport spokesperson confirmed that the fog largely lifted by Sunday, November 8, though some knock-on disruption remained possible. Takeoffs were largely unaffected, and passengers were advised to attend the airport as normal.

Broadcasting Issues At Altrincham FC Match

The severe visibility problems also affected the FA Cup first-round match between Altrincham FC and Notts County at the J. Davidson Stadium. BBC coverage became farcical as viewers struggled to see the players, with visibility dropping to just a few yards. Fans used phone torches to illuminate the pitch, with one supporter comparing the scene to an Elton John concert. Match commentator Steve Bower admitted he could not decipher action on the far side of the pitch during extra time, calling it one of the most challenging commentaries of his thirty-five-year career.