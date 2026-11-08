Exeter Bonfire Night Chaos as Fog Obscures Drones and Fireworks

Thick fog ruined visibility at the Exeter Round Table Bonfire Night event, causing public backlash despite raising £55,000 for charity. Details on the impact and organizer response.

Disappointed spectators in Exeter were left staring into thick fog during a scheduled Bonfire Night display, as both fireworks and drones vanished from view. Footage captured by attendees showed little more than dim flashes piercing through the heavy murk, highlighting the severe lack of visibility that plagued the event. This atmospheric interference turned what should have been a vibrant celebration into a frustrating experience for many families who had paid for tickets to witness the spectacle.

Organizer Response and Weather Conditions

The organizing body, Exeter Round Table, addressed the situation by explaining that thick fog combined with smoke from the pyrotechnics could not clear due to an almost complete lack of wind. This combination settled directly over the display area, effectively hiding the drone show and much of the low-level fireworks from the audience below. In a message posted to ticket holders, the organizers acknowledged the widespread disappointment and shared their own frustration with the outcome.

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They stated that the team worked incredibly hard to assemble the show and expressed that it was gutting to see so much of the performance hidden from view. Despite the visual failure, the event successfully raised £55,000 for Devon Air Ambulance and various local charities. The organizers emphasized that every ticket purchased contributed to keeping a rescue helicopter in the air and supporting community causes, describing each sale as a vital rescue.

Public Backlash and Social Media Criticism

Disgruntled spectators took to social media platforms to voice their anger, with many questioning why the event proceeded despite the known weather conditions. One attendee wrote that the entire experience felt very poorly planned, noting the irony of having a drone show where no one could see a single drone. Another user asked why officials did not decide to postpone the event, given that it had been foggy all day long.

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Some critics pointed out that the best view of the drone and fireworks was actually from the car park on the way out of the venue. Another spectator criticized a pause in the fireworks that occurred just five to ten minutes into the display, claiming this break allowed fog and smoke to settle further. They argued that this decision made the remainder of the display difficult to see and called it the weakest show they had ever witnessed at the event.

Families expressed particular frustration, citing the significant amount of money spent on tickets and internal costs. One family noted that not every person should be expected to be happy when they cannot see what they paid for, yet they acknowledged the organizers' disappointment as well. The consensus among critics was that the logistical decisions, particularly regarding the pause in the show, exacerbated the poor visibility issues for everyone present.

Wider Impact on Manchester Events and Travel

The weather disturbances extended beyond Exeter, causing similar scenes at Platt Fields in Manchester where fog also obscured the Bonfire Night display. Spectators at the Manchester venue joked that they could only hear the fireworks as the dense conditions hampered their ability to see the action. This widespread atmospheric interference demonstrated how regional weather patterns can simultaneously disrupt multiple community events across the country.

Thick fog also caused widespread issues across Greater Manchester, leading to significant disruptions in travel and broadcasting. At Manchester Airport, fifteen flights were unable to land and were diverted to other UK airports due to the poor visibility conditions. Reports on aviation websites indicated that other flights were forced to perform go-arounds as arrivals were regulated, with one local resident describing the fog as the thickest they had ever known.

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Aviation disruptions also affected sports broadcasting, as the BBC's coverage of Altrincham FC's FA Cup first-round clash with Notts County became farcical. The match, which kicked off at 5:30 pm at the J. Davidson Stadium, saw visibility drop to just a few yards, prompting fans to illuminate their phone torches in a desperate bid to see the players. Commentator Steve Bower noted that he could not decipher the action on the far side of the pitch during extra time when the game was tied at 2-2.

Conclusion and Future Outlook

Steve Bower later described the broadcasting experience as one of the more challenging of his thirty-five-year career, highlighting the extreme difficulties posed by the weather. An airport spokesman confirmed that the fog had largely lifted by the morning of November 8, though there remained a possibility of minor knock-on disruptions for subsequent flights. Travelers were advised to attend the airport as normal, as take-offs were largely unaffected by the lingering mist.

Despite the chaotic weather and the resulting backlash, the organizing teams remain committed to future events. The Exeter Round Table team thanked volunteers, sponsors, and everyone who braved the cold and stood in the murk with them. They pledged to return next year, adding that they are hoping for clearer skies to ensure a better experience for attendees in the coming year.