A new study from researchers in China and Sweden finds that doing aerobic exercise before resistance training leads to better blood glucose control than the reverse order in people with type 2 diabetes.

, but the details get confusing: What types of exercise are best for which kinds of people? How much should we be exercising each week, and to what level of intensity?

, from researchers in China and Sweden, looks at whether the order of our exercises makes a difference to the health benefits – specifically to blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes . Aerobic, cardio work helps with diabetes by boosting sensitivity to insulin, the hormone that encourages cells to absorb glucose. Resistance training also helps by increasing muscle and the amount of glucose muscle takes up from the blood.

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The new study showed that which way around they're done actually does make a difference – aerobic then resistance or resistance then aerobic – though either order is beneficial. The differences showed up in average and overnight glucose readings, and in HbA1c, a blood test that reflects average blood sugar over the previous two to three months.

"Current research on the impact of exercise sequence on blood glucose variability is limited, particularly concerning individuals with diabetes,""The present randomized study investigated the effects of sequence in a combined exercise program on glycemic control among individuals with T2D." The study involved 56 participants from China, with an average age of 62.5 years. All of the volunteers had type 2 diabetes, and none of them were getting regular exercise.

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Half the group was asked to do 30 minutes of cardio followed by 30 minutes of weights, three times a week, over the eight weeks of the study. The other half put in the same amount of exercise, but did the weights first, then the cardio. Compared with their own starting levels, the cardio-first group saw significant reductions in average blood sugar and overnight blood sugar. Neither fell significantly in the weights-first group.

However, the weights-first participants showed less variability in their blood sugar fluctuations – the levels stayed more stable, overall. Among the participants who weren't taking insulin, fasting insulin levels dropped in both groups over the study period.

"Similar conventional improvements were seen in both sequences, yet aerobic-first lowered mean/nocturnal glucose at the cost of greater variability, while resistance-first minimized fluctuations,"While the researchers didn't measure glucose levels in muscle directly, they hypothesize that the cardio exercise drains some of the muscle's stored fuel first, so the muscles then soak up more glucose from the blood afterward. The benefits likely extend into the evening and nighttime as well, through improved insulin sensitivity and glucose regulation, the study authors suggest.

"The AR sequence likely provides greater benefits in managing nocturnal blood glucose through the combined effects of improved insulin sensitivity and glucose regulation, as opposed to the RA sequence,"Individual biology and other conditions are likely to play a role too though. The study points to awhere the findings on exercise order were swapped over to some extent, for people with type 1 diabetes rather than type 2.

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There are some limitations to mention: 56 participants is a relatively low number, and the eating and drinking habits of the participants weren't tracked, which may have had some impact on the results. However, even with those limitations, it's good evidence that exercise order may matter when you're managing blood sugar levels with type 2 diabetes.comparing the same two sequences in people with type 2 diabetes concluded that order made little difference to glucose control or fitness.

This study adds to that picture rather than settling it, and the open questions around why any difference might occur will need larger trials to answer.

"Future studies are warranted to verify our findings in larger populations with T2D and further elucidate the underlying mechanisms of how exercise sequence may influence glucose metabolism,"