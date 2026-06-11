Exercise as a Stress Reliever and Mental Reset

Exercise is being touted as a stress reliever and a mental reset by famous faces who navigate the public eye. Celebrities like Khloé Kardashian, Serena Williams, and Jennifer Aniston find exercise to be their antidote for stress. The theme, in their own words: a workout is not just about the body. Exercise can not only transform your physical health and reduce your risk of multiple diseases, such as heart disease and certain forms of cancer, but it can also improve your mental health. Every time you exercise, you’re training your brain to be happier, smarter, healthier and more resilient to stress.

Stress is the modern constant showing up in inboxes, sleep cycles and the daily mental load most people carry without naming it. The famous faces who navigate the public eye say they have found one reliable release valve.

From workout routines to kickboxing, exercise is being touted as a stress reliever and a mental reset. Khloé Kardashian, for instance, has been vocal about the benefits of fitness as a mental reset. She finds it makes her feel strong and accomplished, a stress reliever, and a way to chase her daughter around for the day. Other celebrities like Serena Williams and Jennifer Aniston also find exercise to be their antidote for stress.

The theme, in their own words: a workout is not just about the body. Exercise can not only transform your physical health and reduce your risk of multiple diseases, such as heart disease and certain forms of cancer, but it can also improve your mental health. Every time you exercise, you’re training your brain to be happier, smarter, healthier and more resilient to stress. Breaking it down!

Khloé Kardashian gave fans a step-by-step guide to her workout routine and showed off her toned abs in the process. She believes that exercise makes her feel energized and ready to chase her daughter around for the day. Serena Williams prefers something with a little more punch. She likes kickboxing because it allows her to work out some aggression without judgment.

Jennifer Aniston, on the other hand, finds exercise to be her catch-all remedy. If she’s had a bad day, if she’s feeling stressed out, if she’s feeling overwhelmed — it takes it all away. It’s her antidote for everything. Managing stress is part of life and while we can’t always control our circumstances, we can choose how we respond to them.

Urging followers to find a physical activity they enjoy — dance, yoga, run, play a sport. Exercise is really important to me — it’s therapeutic. So if I’m ever feeling tense or stressed or like I’m about to have a meltdown, I’ll put on my iPod and head to the gym





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