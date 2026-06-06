Erica Burrell, the executive director of a 45-year-old Tenderloin nonprofit, is seeking to transfer over $2 million in leftover funds to her own nonprofit, the Empathy Library. The Empathy Library is a nonprofit focused on increasing access to quality education to children and families from low-income backgrounds. Former board members and employees raised concerns about the future of millions of dollars in assets and filed a complaint with the attorney general's office.

The executive director of a 45-year-old Tenderloin nonprofit, Erica Burrell , is seeking to transfer over $2 million in leftover funds to her own nonprofit, the Empathy Library .

The Empathy Library is a nonprofit focused on increasing access to quality education to children and families from low-income backgrounds. The Bay Area Women's and Children's Center, which closed its popular school dental clinic and resource center, had seemed to be winding down but was left puzzled by the closure announcement. Former board members and employees raised concerns about the future of millions of dollars in assets and filed a complaint with the attorney general's office.

The Empathy Library's mission aligns with the purpose of the Bay Area Women's and Children's Center, offering a sustainable, independent platform not confined by Tenderloin-specific restrictions or policies. However, the Bay Area Women's and Children's Center provides services to promote the independence of specific populations, while the Empathy Library is listed as an education nonprofit





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Erica Burrell Empathy Library Bay Area Women's And Children's Center Tenderloin Nonprofit Transfer Funds Mission Purpose Restrictions Policies

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