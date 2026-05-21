Execution of Tony Carruthers called off after medical officials struggled to locate a vein

The execution of Tony Carruthers was called off after medical officials struggled to locate a vein during the scheduled lethal injection procedure. Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee ordered a one-year stay for Carruthers, who has been on death row for three decades after being convicted of kidnapping and murdering three people in 1996.

The execution of Tony Carruthers was called off after medical officials struggled to locate a vein during the scheduled lethal injection procedure. Republican Tennessee Gov.

Bill Lee ordered a one-year stay for Carruthers, who has been on death row for three decades after being convicted of kidnapping and murdering three people in 1996. An attorney representing Carruthers described the execution attempt as 'horrible' to watch and demanded state investigators to examine potentially exculpatory forensic evidence before proceeding with any future attempt





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Execution Tony Carruthers Lethal Injection Medical Officials Vein Death Row Kidnapping Murdering Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee Attorney Maria Deliberato ACLU’S Capital Punishment Project ACLU Of Tennessee Tennesseans For Alternatives To The Death Pena Lethal Injection Procedure Failed Execution One-Year Stay Potentially Exculpatory Forensic Evidence Capital Punishment Death Penalty Torturing A Man Serious Questions About His Innocence Flimsy Circumstantial Evidence Unreliable Witnesses Forced To Represent Himself At Trial DNA And Fingerprint Evidence Lethal Injection Procedure Failed Execution One-Year Reprieve End Capital Punishment Serious Problems With Lethal Injection Greater Transparency Lethal Injection Failed Execution One-Year Reprieve End Capital Punishment Serious Problems With Lethal Injection Greater Transparency

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