EXCLUSIVE: Woman allegedly raped by illegal alien after Clinton-appointed federal judge ordered his release

Federal officials said Marcotulio Melendez Diaz, 42, was arrested after allegedly raping a woman Oct. 11 in her Minnesota home.

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) blasted U.S. District Judge Orlando L. Garcia for ordering his release, arguing that the incident could have been prevented if Melendez Diaz had remained in custody. Marcotulio Melendez Diaz, a Honduran national, faces up to 30 years in prison after allegedly overpowering and repeatedly raping a Minnesota woman in her home.

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ICE URGES NEW YORK NOT TO RELEASE SALVADORAN NATIONAL ACCUSED OF RAPING 16-YEAR-OLD GIRL ON LONG ISLAND "This is what happens when activist judges side with criminal illegal aliens over Americans," the agency said in a statement.

"ICE arrested him, and an immigration judge ordered hisFEDERAL JUDGE BLOCKS DEPORTATION OF DOMINICAN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT SHOT BY ICE DURING NYC ARREST ATTEMPT ICE sources told FOX that Melendez Diaz was initially apprehended and released at the southern border by the Biden administration in April 2024. While the deportation order was under review, Garcia, a federal judge in the Western District of Texas, ordered his release from ICE custody after granting his habeas petition on due process grounds, finding that his detention had been unlawful or unreasonably prolonged.

On Oct. 9, Melendez Diaz's appeal was rejected, and the Board of Immigration Appeals issued a deportation order against him. He remains in custody and faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.