White Mountaineering has named Alessandro Pungetti as creative director, succeeding founder Yosuke Aizawa, with his debut set for fall 2027.

has appointed veteran Italian menswear designer Alessandro Pungetti to succeed Yosuke Aizawa, following the founder’s decision earlier this year to step down after 20 years at the helm of the Japanese label.

, will take over as head designer and creative director, starting with the fall 2027 collection to be presented in Paris next January, the brand said in a statement shared exclusively with WWD.

Also read 2PM Sharp Names Michelle Schwartz & Rob Greenwald As Partners

“Backed by a career spanning numerous brands, Pungetti brings expertise in textiles and processing techniques, as well as a deep understanding of diverse styles and cultures — including military, sports and workwear. He will drive the brand’s further development by opening up new possibilities while upholding the core values that form the foundation of“We are confident that his creative approach — born of his keen aesthetic sensibility and extensive experience — makes him the ideal person to lead the brand into a new chapter,” it added, lauding his “unwavering commitment to design, his curiosity about materials and manufacturing techniques, and his boundless passion.

”“I didn’t say ‘yes’ straight away, because it was quite different from what I’d done before. I spent a lot of time thinking about how I could bring my experience and perspective to this line,” he told WWD.

Advertisement

“In the end, I thought in a very Italian way: ‘Why not? ’” Founded in Tokyo in 2006 by Aizawa, a former assistant to Junya Watanabe at Comme des Garçons, White Mountaineering is known for designs fusing high-performance technical fabrics with avant-garde urban tailoring, and for its While Pungetti has always been interested in bringing military and workwear influences into the sportswear sphere, he was intrigued by the way White Mountaineering has injected fashion and streetwear sensibilities into functional outdoor gear.was perceived, which I thought was brilliant.

Outdoor had always been seen as this clean, technical design sphere, with very few lines and a geometry that can sometimes be — no offense — a little boring and repetitive,” he noted.

“White Mountaineering offered an entirely different way of looking at it. It brought a fresh perspective that upended those conventions. In that sense, I’d call it revolutionary,” he added. Pungetti, who also logged a stint designing knitwear for Stone Island, said he plans to bring some of his design signatures to the brand, starting with a presentation slated for the next edition of Paris Men’s Fashion Week..

The dyeing techniques will be closely connected to Japanese culture — more artisanal than industrial. We’ll also look at how to reinterpret some of the iconic imagery of the mountains. There will be references to the military world, too, but brought into a context closer to outdoor wear,” he teased. Pungetti said he has long been curious about Japanese culture, noting his brother is a sixth dan in kendo.

Early in his career he was profoundly marked by seeing a Comme des Garçon men’s collection in Paris, and he credited Japanese designers with introducing then-novelties like black denim. Though he will be traveling regularly to Tokyo, Pungetti acknowledged the challenges of collaborating long-distance.

Advertisement

“While I find the fusion of an Italian perspective with a Japanese brand incredibly appealing, I also understand that it won’t be easy. However, I don’t view this as a reckless adventure. I intend to work as a united team to make this challenge a success,” he said in the statement.

“The sector is undoubtedly experiencing fatigue. Perhaps it’s due to the challenges facing wholesale. Propositions aren’t as compelling, partly because consumers are facing real spending constraints, while players in the accessible fashion segment are competing aggressively with very strong offers at highly competitive prices,” he said.

“That is clearly putting pressure on the market. With White Mountaineering, as with the other projects I work on, my approach is to try to offer a point of differentiation,” he said.

“You have to be yourself. ”Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty CollaborationThe Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So FarFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom BrowneFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, AmiriFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLabOn the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the LooksVideo: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 SneakerThese Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers