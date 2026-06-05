Exclusive: Trump says Iran hasn't made a deal because ‘they’re strong’ and ‘proud’

President Trump sits down for an exclusive interview with Meet the Press as the U.S. looks to make a deal with Iran to end the war.

‘YOLO caucus’ in Senate is ‘lighting fires’ but stopping short of ‘burning the whole house down’09:53Trump redistricting push causing seats to be 'stripped away' from blue voters: Texas congressmanJudges call out rising acts of violence against the judiciary, slam Trump's 'irresponsible rhetoric'Steve Kornacki breaks down California's ‘cliffhanger’ and the first Trump-backed candidate loss10:5907:4313:42Kornacki: California Republicans hope to avoid getting ‘locked out’ of gubernatorial electionCalifornia Democrat vying to succeed Pelosi says he would not support Jeffries to lead House caucusTrump agenda faces challenges as DOJ drops ‘anti-weaponization’ fund and Iran talks appear to stallAndy Beshear says ‘we were all concerned’ watching Biden’s 2024 debate after Jill Biden speaks out11:41Mike Pence says 2nd Trump term ‘departed’ from ‘conservative agenda’: Full interviewMike Pence says GOP ‘lost our way’ after nominating Ken Paxton ‘but Democrats have lost their mind’Copied President Trump sits down for an exclusive interview with Meet the Press as the U.

S. looks to make a deal with Iran to end the war.





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