Exclusive: Trump Demands Normalization of Ties with Israel in Exchange for Reopening Strait of Hormuz

A leaked phone call between Donald Trump and top Arab leaders reveals that Trump will only brok a peace deal with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if they normalize relations with Israel. The call has stalled the peace talks between the US and Iran over Tehran's uranium stockpile and the unfreezing of Iranian assets.

A leaked phone call between Donald Trump and top Arab leaders reveals that Trump will only brok a peace deal with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if they normalize relations with Israel .

Trump made the demand during a conference call on Saturday with leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, and Egypt. Arab leaders were left stunned and silent, refusing to respond to Trump's demand. Following the call, Trump's envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff will follow up on the issue in the coming weeks. The call has stalled the peace talks between the US and Iran over Tehran's uranium stockpile and the unfreezing of Iranian assets.

Trump has threatened to blow up Iran in a post on Truth Social, and has vowed that the US and Iran will either reach a great and meaningful agreement to end the war or there will be no deal. Iran is set to open the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days after securing a deal with the US, according to a diplomatic source





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Donald Trump Iran Israel Strait Of Hormuz Arab Leaders Normalization Of Ties Peace Deal US-Iran War

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