Exclusive: The October 7 Barbarism Beyond Imagination: Report Details Atrocities Which Some on the Left STILL Question

This investigative report reveals the disturbing details of the heinous crimes carried out by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023. It shed light on the depravity, making many question their support for Palestinian resistance.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING As the mother of a young daughter, I remember watching the events of October 7 with terror and rage in my heart.

Shani Louk, Naama Levy, and Amit Soussana were brutalized in ways unfathomable. The final report by The Civil Commission sheds light on the atrocities committed, revealing the depravity of Hamas terrorists. Hamas terrorists displayed a systematic and integral part of their operational strategy involving not only sexual violence but also kinocidal sexual violence towards family members.

The fact that such actions have been validated as war crimes by reputable organizations such as the UN, ICC, Human Rights Watch, and Amnesty cannot be ignored. Apathy may stem from the inability to bring oneself to believe that the Palestinian cause revolves around such evil, or that one is a useful idiot





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Hamas Terrorists October 7 Atrocities Unconventional Warfare Kinocidal Sexual Violence Apathy

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