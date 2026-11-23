Exclusive: A look at the Peach Momoko Journal from The Marvel Art Of Peach Momoko Kickstarter by Clover Press

The Marvel Art Of Peach Momoko Kickstarter spotlights Clover Press’s deluxe 200+ page art book of Marvel work. Peach Momoko’s Marvel rise includes Demon Days, Ultimate X-Men, and acclaimed Eisner Award-winning covers.

The Kickstarter offers exclusive rewards including print portfolios, posters, stickers, puzzles, and signed books.has been a major fresh face in the comics industry in recent years, mostly at Marvel Comics, writing and drawingincluding 11" x 17" print portfolios, posters, stickers, a puzzle, signed books, and more.

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"Stunning watercolors and gorgeous compositions set Momoko's work apart from anything else in comics," said Clover Press Publisher and. "We're excited to add her collection of work to our line of books and prints.

" And here's an exclusive look at the Peach Momoko journal, one of the rewards…and former DC executive Hank Kanalz, Clover Press publishes a wide variety of collected and original content ranging from remastered reprints of classic newspaper strips to horror graphic novels and high-quality art books. Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992.

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Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.

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