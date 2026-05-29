Exclusive: The 799bhp V8 supercar that starts a new era for this iconic British brand

Sussex-based sports car firm eyes 1000-plus cars per year as it launches new V8 flagship

The AC Cobra Coupé is a 799bhp V8-powered sports car that will turn the British firm into a global brand, according to chairman Alan Lubinsky.

The new £399,000 two-seater will enter production next year and Autocar has been given an exclusive first look at the car ahead of its official unveiling on 29 May. -sourced 5.0-litre V8 that can be had in 450bhp naturally aspirated form or with a supercharger that boosts output to 720bhp. A 799bhp Clubsport Edition tops the line-up and is limited to 99 units.

Power is sent to the rear wheels via either a Tremec six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic gearbox. There is a limited-slip differential for the naturally aspirated version and a Torsen differential for other variants. Suspension on all models is double wishbones all round. The car sits on an aluminium chassis and has a fully carbonfibre body.

Both are built in-house, with the body coming from Sussex-based Green Tech Automotive, which AC recently bought in order to keep production and material costs down. AC claims that all of the bodywork behind the front wings is bespoke to the Coupé, which was inspired by the one-off fixed-head AC Cobra A98 that was created for the 1964 Le Mans 24 Hours.

The car’s interior mirrors that of the Roadster, with a cluster of analogue dials alongside a small digital touchscreen and a three-spoke steering wheel. At 1.98m wide, the Coupé is broader than previous AC models. Its extra width is the result of conforming to regulations that will allow it to be sold as a road car in different regions around the world.

It could have been made smaller but that would have limited it to track-only use in most markets, engineering chief Jon Peeke-Vout told Autocar. An alternative option would have been to replace the V8 with a smaller engine, “but that’s not us”, said Peeke-Vout. Despite the car’s more expansive size, he said, you can “see the heritage and where it has come” from, adding “there is no mistake that it is an AC Cobra”.

The car shown in these pictures is still a prototype and AC is targeting a weight of “under 1600kg” in the Coupé’s heaviest, supercharged state, said Peeke-Vout. The Roadster weighs up to 1500kg. Lubinsky described the Coupé as the 125-year-old firm’s first “volume” model. The plan, he told Autocar, is to use it as a catalyst to take AC from around 100 hand-built cars a year currently to more than 1000.

“This is the most exciting time for AC in its history,” he said. The Coupé has been earmarked for this task because fixed-head models have greater appeal than convertibles in markets such as the US and the Middle East. The US, where the car will be called the GT Coupé due to licensing issues, accounts for around half of AC’s sales.

To achieve the planned increase in production, AC will open a new plant in the UK, although details of the facility have yet to be outlined. Currently, cars are 75%-finished at AC’s German production plant before being sent to the UK for completion. For the new plant, the plan is for everything bar the chassis to be produced there.

Both the Coupé and the Roadster will be made at the new site, with the Coupé comprising the bulk of the builds. Production of the fixed-roof Cobra is slated to begin next year once current orders of the Roadster have been fulfilled. Deliveries will start in 2028. After those cars, AC will launch more models – and, like the Cobra, they will come from AC’s back catalogue.

Peeke-Vout said: “The platform for the Roadster and Coupé lends itself to some of the other models that we could create again. ” Speaking about his ambition for the brand at the start of the next decade, CEO David Conza told Autocar: “There is a small line between a boutique like Chapelle and all the mainstream shops, like H&M, and I really wantto be between them.

”While the new models will be AC’s core business, its Classic range – made up of the Cobra Mk4 and incoming Ace – will continue and be used as a brand builder.

“This is nice to do and it’s important we do it well, but it’s not going to keep the lights on,” said Peeke-Vout. Both models are built to original specifications, having been reverse engineered, but they sit on modern aluminium chassis and feature modern touches.

For example, the Cobra Mk4 will soon be available with a one-piece carbonfibre shell, created to eliminate shutlines while also keeping weight down and produced in-house. All cars are built to order in Sussex – and that will continue even after the new plant opens – and they can be had with a vast array of bespoke elements. Asked how the brand could expand its Classic line-up, Lubinsky said more models are being planned.

“From the Ace could come something like the 1950s Aceca again,” he said, “because of our skills of the carbonfibre body for it. And from there it will spawn other relatives. ” Lubinsky also hinted that an EV powertrain could be made available for each car. Currently, just the Ace is offered with that option and gets a 300bhp motor, 72kWh battery and around 200 miles of range.

However, future cars will be more advanced, said Lubinsky: “The technology from that car is a little bit old now, because we did it about 18 months ago. We’ve got far better technology now, so we will update that. ” and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world.

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