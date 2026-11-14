Exclusive: T.O. Barrett Is Back For Vanderbilt Basketball and is Out To Show That He's A 'Basketball Player'

NASHVILLE—T.O. Barrett tries to keep his focus for a second, but gives in to the three young fans around him that are standing behind him waiting for him to fin

Nov 5, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores forward T.O. Barrett guards Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Kevair Kennedy during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium.

Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect NASHVILLE—T.O. Barrett tries to keep his focus for a second, but gives in to the three young fans around him that are standing behind him waiting for him to finish his postgame interview. Barrett excuses himself for a moment and takes two steps towards the padded seats behind the Vanderbilt bench at Memorial Gymnasium.

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When Barrett arrives in front of the kids, he pulls the shirt each of them are wearing and tightens it before he takes the black marker and draws a curve at the top of his T before going straight down with the marker to finish the letter. Then, he writes the O and draws a dot between each letter before writing out the number sign and scribbling the number five.

Barrett spends about 10 seconds on each signature and takes his time with each before handing the pen back to the first kid that approached him. Vandy on SI following Vanderbilt’s Tuesday win over Memphis.

“I don’t think the fans really know how much their support and their love means to the players. It feels great when you’re outside or just in the city and people acknowledge you. That means a lot to me. ” Nov 5, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Tanner and forward T.O.

Barrett reacts after a made three point basket against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect That Tuesday-night moment following Vanderbilt’s 105-82 win over Memphis is the type Barrett has envisioned having for months. At times, a moment like that seemed far away. But, finally, Barrett is here and is helping Vanderbilt basketball.

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Barrett says he’d never been out in his career, but was out “all” summer with a hamstring injury that only allowed him to return to practice action two weeks before the start of the season. Even after returning to practice, Barrett missed all three of Vanderbilt’s exhibition games. He played with his Vanderbilt teammates for the first time in a game setting in Vanderbilt’s opener against Bellarmine, in which he was on a minutes’ restriction.

Whenever Vanderbilt’s other three rotational guards would run the show in practice, Barrett was often standing on the sidelines next to Vanderbilt’s assistant coaches. Sometimes he would be with a trainer doing workouts and exercises to build up his hamstring. He was never running live, though. The moments away from the floor drove Barrett crazy, but he looks back on them and believes they caused the game to slow down for him.

He saw where others messed up. He saw where others had success. He saw where his game could improve. But, Barrett would be lying if he declared that he was thinking positively throughout the entirety of his absence.

It doesn’t appear as if Barrett was quite worried, but he was itching to demonstrate that he can help this Vanderbilt team. He knew he could. But, he knew he hadn’t proven anything. Barrett started 14 games for Missouri in 2025-26 and was a catalyst to getting it to the NCAA Tournament amid disappointing seasons from others on the roster.

He averaged 8.6 points and 3.0 rebounds per game, but he knew that his past production didn’t do much for him once he left Columbia.

“I came to a new school and I’m hurt, I couldn’t really establish myself,” Barrett said. “It was frustrating, but I tried to stay mentally strong. Now, I’m back and I’m just extremely grateful. ” In Barrett, Vanderbilt lands a dynamic point of attack defender, reliable ballhandler capable of running Mark Byington’s read and react offense aptly and a swiss-army knife of sorts that will play on and off the ball.

Byington and company didn’t bring Barrett here for his scoring prowess as much as they brought him here for everything else. Vanderbilt’s staff saw Barrett up close and personal in one of his best games of the season, a 16-point performance against the Commodores in which he went 8-for-9 from the free throw line, went for five assists and shot 2-for-5 from 3-point range.

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Barrett also made things difficult on Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner, which appeared to stick with Vanderbilt’s staff. What Barrett did defensively against another SEC opponent appeared to stick with another Vanderbilt player. Memphis guard Jayden Reid moves the ball as he is defended by Vanderbilt forward T.O. Barrett during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Memorial Gymnasium Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect “That was the main emphasis with him, if he’s on you, try to get the ball out of your hands and move around,” Vanderbilt forward Sebastian Williams-Adams–who faced Barrett while at Auburn a year ago–said.

“Just try to get him away from the actions because he’s such an active, disruptive defender. ” Perhaps Barrett thought he still had to prove himself when he got to Vanderbilt, but it appears as if most players on its roster already knew what he could do. Missouri used Barrett in 20-24% of its offensive possessions and he repaid Tigers' coach Dennis Gates by finishing with a national ranking in assist rate, free throw rate and steal rate.

He also showed all that he could be while going for 28 points in a Missouri win over Tennessee. Barrett won’t do something like that often, but he’s demonstrated that he’s more capable offensively than he’s been given credit for. Friday, he went for _ points while getting to the basket seemingly anytime he wanted to and playing within the flow of the offense.

Barrett is regarded primarily as a strong driver nationally, but he believes there’s also more shooting in the tank for him. He certainly doesn’t appear to subscribe to the narrative that he’s not capable or confident from beyond the arc or as a scorer as a whole. That appears to be a theme for Barrett. He declares that he takes pride in his point of attack defense and believes he can separate himself from the pack because of it.

He believes his ballhandling is valuable. He thinks he’s more than just a one-dimensional player. He believes Vanderbilt basketball is getting more than that as he ramps up in his return to action.

“I’ve never been the type of person to say that I’m a shooter,I’m a driver, I’m a passer,” Barrett said. “I feel like I’m a basketball player. ”Joey Dwyer is the lead writer on Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. He found his first love in college sports at nearby Lipscomb University and decided to make a career of telling its best stories.

He got his start doing a Notre Dame basketball podcast from his basement as a 14-year-old during COVID and has since aimed to make that 14-year-old proud. Dwyer has covered Vanderbilt sports for three years and previously worked for 247 Sports and Rivals. He contributes to Seth Davis' Hoops HQ, Basket Under Review and Mainstreet Nashville.