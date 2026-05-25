Exclusive Summer Preview Series: Image of John Cena and Eric André in 'Little Brother'

Join Collider's Exclusive Summer Preview series for exclusive images, clips, and interviews featuring some the most exciting new releases to hit Netflix in the near future.

John Cena has become one of the most reliable comedy actors working today. His success stems from his commitment to every situation his characters find themselves in, regardless of how absurd things become.

Cena is particularly effective when approaching escalating chaos with complete sincerity, often looking increasingly disgruntled or horrified that everything around him is falling apart. Eric André, on the other hand, has built an entire career around creating exactly that kind of chaos. The combination of André's unpredictable energy and Cena's refined straight-man comedy style creates a comedic pairing that seems especially well-suited to both actors' strengths.

It's no wonder, then, that Little Brother, a Netflix comedy pairing Cena and André, already looks promising as one of the streamer's strongest comedic pairings of the summer. As part of our Exclusive Summer Preview series, Collider is thrilled to reveal an exclusive image of the starring duo in the movie ahead of its release next month.

Those who can't wait for more from the upcoming movie after the official trailer debuted last week can access this exclusive content to tide themselves over. Collider also hosts an Action Hero Quiz, where ten questions reveal which action hero would be your perfect partner. The quiz offers five different styles of action heroes tested to varying degrees of risk, from individuals who can rely on brute force (Rambo) to the most cunning and strategic (Ethan Hunt).

To take the quiz, start by choosing how you define an ideal partner for a mission. From there, the quiz will test your preferences, such as preferred travel style and response to crises, to reveal which action hero is best suited to your needs





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