EXCLUSIVE: Skin Pharm Expands Nationwide Footprint With Northeast Clinic

The new location will be situated at 149 Newbury Street in Boston, Mass., offering the same service menu as well as its full skin care line.

, the Nashville-based aesthetic skin care practice and product line founded by board-certified nurse practitioner Maegan Griffin, is entering the Northeast market with a newThursday, the new spot will be situated at 149 Newbury Street in Boston.

This marks the company’s 18th location nationwide, with existing clinics in Georgia, Virginia, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Tennessee and Florida.in Boston is we see a strong social media following from people in that market,” said Brad Griffin, president of Skin Pharm.

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“We also see a strong pull from Massachusetts and the Northeast in general when it comes to our online skin care sales. ”Skin Pharm launched its product line in 2018, a year after the first clinic was established. The assortment now comprises cleansers, serums, toners, masks and moisturizers, all of which target a range of skin concerns, from acne to aging and fine lines.

Its bestsellers include the Crystal Clear Clarifying Toner Pads, $50, and the High Beam Brightening Lotion, $90. The full lineup is available inside all Skin Pharm locations and offered alongside treatments such as platelet-rich plasma, microneedling, facial balancing and a signature Gold Infusion — a stamping method designed to stimulate collagen production, tighten pores and hydrate the skin.

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“We have an intentional menu of services,” Maegan Griffin said. “We’re blending signature wrinkle relaxers and neuromodulators, but we’re also doing regenerative treatments. Combining those and always having the philosophy of minimum effective dose is what attracts people to us because they know that we’re going to help them feel refreshed and better without looking distorted. ”Skin Pharm patients also expect high-level care by providers who are either certified nurse practitioners like Maegan Griffin or physician assistants.

“You will not be seen by a medical assistant or anyone else other than your provider,” Brad Griffin said. “That’s one of the things that differentiates us from other med spas and clinics. Maegan Griffin serves as a main discovery point for interested providers as well as patients.

However, much of patient discovery has occurred via word of mouth.

“The reality of this business is it is very much a reputation and individual referral-type business,” Brad Griffin said. “From a marketing standpoint that can be frustrating, but it’s the reality, and we’ll see it once clinics are open for a few years in a market. ” Skin Pharm plans to expand its footprint in the West Coast, Southeast and Midwest with three additional locations coming in the first half of 2027.

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Plans for the back half of next year have yet to be finalized, though new product offerings are on the way. Its Northeast debut comes roughly three years after the business received a $15 million investment from Prelude Growth Partners to fund its nationwide expansion and product development. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of PMX Global, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Media Corporation.