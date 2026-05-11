Exclusive: Scientists Discover Massive Black Hole Pair 4.4 Billion Light-years Away

Scientists may have discovered the most massive pair of black holes ever found. The duo has an estimated mass 60 billion times that of our sun, at least double that of the next most massive black hole duo. The black holes lurk in a dark region devoid of starlight 3,200 light-years across in the middle of a galaxy called Abell 402-BCG.

In a galaxy 4.4 billion light-years away, scientists may have discovered the most massive pair of black hole s ever found. The behemoths have an estimated mass 60 billion times that of our sun, at least double that of next most massive black hole duo.

The black hole suspects lurk in a dark region devoid of starlight 3,200 light-years across in the middle of a galaxy called Abell 402-BCG. Instead, the new observations suggest, the void is home to a pair of dancing ultramassive black holes spiraling into one another. The scientists suspect Abell 402-BCG is in the midst of this process, having previously collided with another galaxy.

MIT astronomer Michael McDonald and colleagues estimate the black hole pair has likely been together only a few tens of millions of years, making it a new relationship in astronomical terms. Both the black holes' masses and the stage of the merger make the sighting rare. Scientists will use these results to better understand how often supermassive black hole mergers take place and how they shape the galaxies around them





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Black Hole Discovery Massive Pair NASA Astellet Telescope

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