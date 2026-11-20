Saint-Louis' revamped Paris boutique at 13 Rue Royale was redesigned by RDAI, blending heritage and modernity with stunning crystal collections.

The 13 Rue Royale boutique was first opened in 1992 and is situated at the heart of the French capital, between landmarks Opéra Garnier and Place de la Concorde.

The space was redesigned in a contemporary context by Paris-basedA salute to the firm’s centuries-old origins in the town of Saint-Louis-lès-Bitche within the Northern Vosges Regional Nature Park, the redesign reflects the verdant forest landscape with a palette of browns, blues and grays. RDAI’s furniture and displays drew on the precision of Saint-Louis’s workshops and the curves of glassmakers’ molds, creating a refined, renewed setting for the collections.

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Founded in 1586, Saint-Louis is one of France’s most historic crystal manufacturers and was embraced by the rising aristocracy of the time. Its intricate chandeliers and tableware famously illuminated the halls of Europe’s grandest palaces, including the Vatican.

In recent years, however, the firm’s chief executive officer Jérôme de Lavergnolle has been focused on growing the company’s modern; Torsade, a collection that draws inspiration from the armature of a chandelier designed by Stefania Di Petrillo, and a new outdoor Royal Sconce in clear crystal outfitted with IP44 technology, to protect the lamp from humidity and water.with ease on an iPad.

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“You can design the chandelier you want to have.

Customers want to imagine something which has been designed just for themselves,” de Lavergnolle told WWD at the time, adding thatLouis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty CollaborationThe Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So FarFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom BrowneFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, AmiriFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLabOn the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the LooksVideo: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 SneakerThese Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers