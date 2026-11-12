EXCLUSIVE: Rina Lipa Lands First Beauty Campaign as Face of GCDS Morso Fragrance

Dua Lipa’s younger sister Rina Lipa, GCDS founder Giuliano Calza talk about working together, campaign for the Italian brand’s first fragrance Morso.

was getting her hair done, one could immediately sense that charisma runs in the Lipa bloodline. A flashing smile — and a down-to-earth and playful attitude — are part of her mix that puts those around her instantly at ease.

As her fellow Gen Zers would say, her “aura” now comes with a lingering trail of vanilla and incense, since Lipa has landed her first beauty campaign, becoming the face of theGiuliano Calza 10 years ago “Giuliano puts so much care and love into every product, and in this one specifically,” Lipa echoed.

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“Every time I wear GCDS, I think: ‘Oh it’s so playful. ’ I become like a very fun girl. I feel good, I look good,” she continued, highlighting how she immediately accepted Calza’s offer, which was casually dropped over dinner two summers ago.

“It was a big responsibility. I wanted him to be happy and to make him proud. And working together was amazing. …Even on the set of the campaign, we had so much fun,” Lipa said.

She recalled how Britney Spears played a key role in the eight-hour-long shooting session, when “we were just constantly dancing on hits like ‘Gimme More’ and ‘Circus’ and at some point everyone joined us, including my brother. ” Photographed by Daniel Sannwald in London last year, the images and flanking video show “this angel girl turning into a vixen,” as Calza best put it.

“But she is already that girl from the beginning: the perfume just brings it out. ” The designer recalled how the initial concept played around instincts and cravings in a more literal way, envisioning a kitchen and a giant table. The set was eventually turned into a stripped-down and graphic version, with a table replaced by what reminds one of a runway and Lipa crawling all the way on it to reach the fragrance sitting on one end.

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“We just turned down the lights and it looked so good,” Calza said about opting for the simpler yet more impactful idea. Lipa is no newbie when it comes to acting. She has studied drama and theater arts at Goldsmiths, University of London, and has a background in ballet, dance and theater, before expanding the scope of her interests to literature and fashion.

For one, she wrote and starred in “Weight of Ribbons,” a short film released earlier this year that explores her relationship with ballet.

“It’s semi-autobiographical, but exaggerated for film, of course. It’s about a ballerina falling out of love with ballet and the battle between her body and her identity, detaching yourself from something that you’ve known to be part of your identity for so long,” she said, as she described that writing experience as cathartic. Asked about also giving music a try, Lipa quickly shooed away the idea.

“ dance to music or sing in the shower,” she quipped. Yet musicals are her favorite movie genre, a passion she shares with Calza, as they mentioned the likes of “La La Land” and “Moulin Rouge” among their go-to films. Cinema is also one of Lipa’s main sources of inspiration fashion-wise, she said.

While she has worn looks from brands such as Burberry, Tory Burch, Versace and Miu Miu on her social media accounts, in her everyday life she likes to play with clothes and experiment with different styles.

“I’m exposed to fashion so much and luckily I get the chance to wear a lot of different types of things. is definitely a self-expression and I put on a new side of my persona; a new character is unlocked every time,” she said. “Depending on what I’m wearing, that will tell you what kind of day I’m having and what mood I’m in. In something like this, I feel like I can conquer the world.

I can do whatever, these shoulders give you power,” she said about the GCDS black-and-yellow polka dot jacket she was wearing.

“A lot of the time I search in my closet for the things that give me the right mood. So it basically changes all the time. Maybe I don’t have a specific niche style…but there can be two sides. I can be a little bit tomboyish with baggies and a beanie and then be in a tiny little bra, skirt and Morso heels,” she said.

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As for beauty, she likes to keep her routine simple, “ the house with a small perfume, a lip liner and a blush — that’s all you’re getting from me. ” Now Morso is her go-to olfactory choice. Developed with perfumer Angéline Leporini, the gourmand scent opens with notes of dates, roasted hazelnut and rum, before blending honeyed jasmine and amber in its core and closing with a mix of vanilla and incense.

Its fang-shaped metallic gold bottle will be available in four sizes, including a 18-ml travel spray priced at 39 euros that can double as a charm to attach to an outfit or accessory.

“One of the biggest challenges was undoubtedly the technical development of the bottle and packaging,” Desire Holding’s chief executive officer Antonio Lemma told WWD. “Achieving the right balance between the original creative vision, functionality and manufacturing feasibility was a complex process.

However, preserving the integrity of the design was essential to creating a product that feels unmistakably GCDS. ” The eau de parfum will retail at 65 euros, 89 euros and 120 euros for the 30-ml, 50-ml and 100-ml formats, respectively. It will be available at selected beauty retailers and prestige perfumery destinations, in addition to the brand’s online store.

“In Europe, the distribution strategy includes major retail partners such as Sephora and Douglas, alongside selected luxury perfumeries. From there, the rollout will progressively expand into international markets, with the ambition of building a strong global presence,” Lemma said. He’s targeting distribution in at least 3,000 points of sale across Europe, with a global reach of up to 4,000 doors worldwide, within the first 12 months of the launch.

Based on these targets, Lemma estimated that the fragrance could generate between 10 million euros and 15 million euros in retail sales in its first year. As for markets, he sees strong potential in Europe — starting fromwhere the brand awareness is strongest — and the U.S., which offers “considerable potential for a distinctive, fashion-driven fragrance concept.

” To be sure, Lemma recalled how he was “immediately drawn to GCDS’ unconventional attitude, distinctive identity and fearless approach to fashion” when he was first introduced to Calza by a mutual friend. The five-year licensing agreement that followed saw GCDS joining Desire Holding’s portfolio comprised of Pierre Cardin, Gianfranco Ferrè, S.T. Dupont and Liu Jo, among others. While a range of ancillary products is already in the pipeline for 2027, Calza eyes further expansion in beauty.

“I think there’s a need of beauty for men, not necessarily makeup…but I’d love to expand and have a solid beauty routine,” he said. “Generally I like products that are easy to use…. Innovation in the beauty world is crazy, you can really enjoy fantasizing about a crazy blush or unisex contour stick or candies for your breath. …I have some ideas, always pointing toward the ‘toys for adults’ direction,” he teased.

His bold yet accessible aesthetic rich in pop references and ironic communication strategies has enabled Calza to carve out a specific niche of loyal fans and secure the, managed by Quadrivio and Pambianco, in 2020. Ever since he has gradually expanded the scope of his business to include mini-me and childrenswear lines and licenses also for eyewear and jewelry with Marcolin and Morellato Group, respectively.