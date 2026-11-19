Rihanna and her daughter Rocki star in the new Lady Dior campaign dressed in matching leather jackets by creative director Jonathan Anderson.

It marks the duo’s second major Dior moment this year, after they appeared on the cover of W magazine in April withdressed in Dior haute couture, and Rocki wearing a custom Dior couture diaper and floral headpiece created specifically for her by Anderson.

'Hunger Games' Stars Past and Present Collide as Method Dressing Goes to Extremes at the 'Sunrise on the Reaping' NYC Premiere She appears to be a natural in front of the camera, having also appeared in a recent holiday campaign for her mother’sRihanna fronted her first Dior campaign in 2015, and has showcased the house’s ready-to-wear, leather goods and eyewear in dedicated ads over the years, becomingIn one image, she is pictured wearing an oversize black leather jacket over a maroon slipdress, with her daughter wearing a miniature version of the same jacket while seated in her lap. In another, Rihanna plants a kiss on the child’s forehead.

Also read Jennifer Lawrence's Robe-Style Dior Coat Is Giving Capitol Couture at the 'Hunger Games' Premiere

The ads are designed to reflect the many facets of her identity as a singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, actress and philanthropist, in addition to her family life with partner A$AP Rocky and their three children.

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“A lady is a prism. In a way that light shines through a prism and becomes multidimensional, and every color performs at a different angle, there’s no one way to truly define us,” Rihanna said in a statement. The campaign was styled by Benjamin Bruno and Rihanna’s longtime stylist Jahleel Weaver, with Yusef on hair, Hector Espinal doing makeup and Jenny Longworth in charge of manicures. The campaign film was directed by Melina Matsoukas.

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