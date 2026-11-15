EXCLUSIVE: Rickarby St. shooting survivor speaks out after five arrests

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driveway is speaking out for the first time since the shooting. Genade Colley praises the Mobile Police Department for making five arrests in her case on Thursday.

Three 18-year-olds and two juveniles are charged with attempted murder. Colley had pulled into her driveway on July 22nd after celebrating her 51st birthday when gunfire erupted. She says investigators found 150 shell casings from four guns outside her car, and an insurance adjuster counted 108 bullets in it. One struck her skull.

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"Only thing I can remember from that actual night is hearing my son say, 'Mama, you got to wake up. '" said Colley. Colley says bullet fragments are still in her head. She had to learn how to walk again and now has seizures and blurred vision in her left eye.

"It really and truly is unfair because I feel like if people actually took the time and did like I did when I was a single parent and invest in your children and teach them right from wrong," said Colley. She believes the shooting stemmed from conflict among young people in the area. Police have not confirmed a motive.

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"On the day I got shot, they were actually standing in front of my house and made a live Facebook post that stated, 'This is where I'm at. Pull up if you want me.

' And then after I got shot, they sent a message back and asked, 'Did you get your grandmama up off the ground? ' And I'm thinking to myself, I have a five-year-old grandson who he got beef with," said Colley. Mobile police arrested 18-year-olds Dantarious Franklin, Alex Porter and Markail Taylor and two juveniles, who are being charged as adults. Police say all five face the same charges, including attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle and dwelling.

Chief William Jackson says he appreciates the community's patience as detectives worked for months to solve the case. He says no one will be collecting the $2,500 cash reward the department offered.

"That was very frustrating to me that we didn't get any cooperation once we put out that reward, so we really thought we would have, but we didn't receive any," said Jackson. The July shooting wasn't the only time gunfire erupted near Rickarby Park this year. Doorbell camera footage capurted shots ringing out on September 13. Multiple vehicles and a home were struck.

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Colley says she no longer feels safe living near the park. For now, she's relieved the people accused of shooting her are in custody.

"It's just that I'm happy that they're they've been caught. I'm satisfied now. We just got to do the work to make sure that they stay in there," said Colley. One of the 18-year-olds, Dantarius Franklin, was already being held at Mobile Metro Jail when he was charged.

Jail records show previous drug, theft and machine gun conversion device charges. Baldwin County Public Schools earned its first A on Alabama’s state report card, with a score of 92 — up three points from last year’s 89.