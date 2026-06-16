EXCLUSIVE: RH’s Latest Estates Sourcebook Provides Public Access to ‘Hidden’ Names of U.S. Interior Design

RH Estates Sourcebook unveils 157 luxury collections, bespoke designs, and exclusive craftsmanship now accessible to consumers and designers.

is unveiling its RH Estates Sourcebook.

With it, RH’s chairman and chief executive officer Gary Friedman contends he is breaking down the barrier that has prevented consumer access to some of the biggest names in the business.firm started by the pioneer of the California Look, as well as recently acquired to-the-trade brands such as Formations, a firm that specializes in reproductions; Dennis & Leen, which is famous for heirloom quality reproductions, and Joseph Jeup, known for infusing craftsmanship into residential and hospitalityStoried Luggage Label Hartmann Teams Up With Providence's Fanciest Hotel on a Package Inspired by the Great American Road Trip“Unless you hold a license or hire a gatekeeper you are forbidden for seeing, experiencing or purchasing the finest expressions of human craftsmanship.

The public is left outside, while some of the very bestand quality remains hidden inside,” Friedman wrote in an introductory letter. The work from these brands will now be made widely available for consumers and industry professionals alike. , offering customizable sizes, finishes and fabrics tailored for clients and interior designers. This introduction allows designers to specify bespoke dimensions and fabrics sourced from anywhere in the world.

RH contends that RH Estates introduces atelier-level construction and craftsmanship. goal to unite some of the world’s best-known global designers and manufacturers to develop and showcase their work on RH’s platform. It formed part of the company formerly known as ‘s bid to turn itself into a true U.S. luxury brand.

The RH Sourcebooks are aimed at potential and current customers, as well as interior designers, and are fueled by the brand’s ethos of “There Are Pieces That Furnish a One of the major draws is expected to be the reissued designs from late interior designer Michael Taylor, who died in 1986 and who catered to celebrity clients like actor Steve Martin and Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Jones. In her honor, Taylor designed The Jennifer Chair when she asked him for a chair in which she could curl up and relax.

RH Estates now offers a sofa, a sectional and a chair inspired by the original model. Among some of his other works, RH Estates also features Taylor’s Diamond Table made from the original molds used in the 1970s, in addition to the Klismos dining chairs. Valencia sideboard by Los Angeles-based Formations, inspired by ornate Moorish motifs of 17th-century Spanish architecture.

Crafted of walnut with a hand-waxed finish that captures an aged patina, the frame is embellished with hand-carved rosettes, dentil detail and geometric forms by artisans, rendering each piece one of a kind. Designs like these are what RH Estates aims to stand for.

“Hand carvings, meticulously applied finishes and time-honored construction techniques remain at the core of the assortment, with each design crafted and finished individually by master artisans,” the firm said. In parallel with the Sourcebook, RH will introduce immersive physical experiences in RH Design Galleries across North America and Europe, including forthcoming stand-alone Galleries in Greenwich, Conn. , and West Hollywood, Calif.

Over the past year, revenue growth has been dampened by a housing market slowdown and tariffs but despite market pressures, analysts believe RH Estates will prove a kay catalyst to business.

“We remain positive on RH’s product transformation, revenue contribution from international stores and the new brand extension, RH Estates, focused on classic and antique styles that broadens RH’s aesthetic and customer reach,” said Telsey Group analyst Cristina Fernandez in a note, following first-quarter results June 11. TD Cowen analysts were also positive on RH Estates and recently raised their target price for RH to $175, compared to a previous $170, and kept a buy rating.

“RH has a solid — but not perfect — track record of launching newness and we look for early reads over the next few months as books hit homes and product makes its way to galleries,” analysts said in a note on Friday. In RH’s full fiscal 2025 results showed that net revenues rose 8.1 percent to $3.44 billion, while net income increased 72 percent to $124.7 million, or $6.65 a share.

Following the online launch of the RH Sourcebook on Tuesday, market watchers will shift the focus to the opening of RH’s new gallery in London, Mayfair at the end of June. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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