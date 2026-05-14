Exclusive Restaurant Evacuated in Cannes After Partial Floor Collapse

Terrified movie actors and executives were evacuated from one of the most exclusive restaurants on a rooftop in Cannes last night after an apparent 'partial collapse' of the floor which had become unsound due to overcrowding.

Terrified movie actors and executives were evacuated from one of the most exclusive restaurant s on a rooftop in Cannes last night after an apparent 'partial collapse' of the floor which had become unsound due to overcrowding.

Around 250 guests were at La Terrasse by Albane, a temporary restaurant overlooking the Croisette last night which is run by a three-Michelin-starred chef when there was a 'loud bang'. One guest told me: 'It felt as if the floor rumbled and moved, and the building. It was terrifying. Some people screamed.

' Some of the American guests present apparently feared that the collapse was a terrorist attack. Security is tight at the festival this year, as ever, with armed police patrolling the streets in bullet proof vests and airport style scanners and bag checks at the entrance to the Palais. At the time of the incident on Wednesday night, the exclusive space was hosting a Variety magazine 'Welcome to Cannes' party honoring the festival director Thierry Fremaux.

Actresses Diane Kruger and Jordana Brewster were present as was director Renny Harlin, Sony Pictures Classics chiefs Michael Barker and Tom Bernard, and Oscars President Lynette Howell Taylor. One partygoer said that the apparent issue was overcrowding on a temporary wooden dais. Guests were moved to another part of the terrace and the cocktails continued. A report in this morning's Daily Variety noted that the party had been: 'eventful.

' A guest said: 'It was very crowded and there were too many people. ' Before the event, organizers had emailed attendees with the warning: 'Entry is first come, first served. 'If you arrive after we have reached capacity, you are not guaranteed entry. ' La Terrasse opened with a party for Johnny Depp's acting comeback Jeanne du Barry and has become one of the key event spaces in Cannes during the film festival.

Situated on the rooftop of the JW Marriott hotel, it is not open to non-residents. The temporary restaurant is run by leading event organizer Albane Cleret, a glamorous Parisian, and chef Maura Colagreco. Colagreco is the chef of Mirazur in Menton, a three Michelin starred restaurant which was ranked the best in the world in 2019. It hosts press junkets in the day and film events at night during the festival which runs this year from May 12th to 23rd





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cannes Film Festival Exclusive Restaurant Partial Floor Collapse Overcrowding Security Tight Armed Police Variety Magazine Welcome To Cannes Themed Party Press Junkets Film Events Temporary Restaurant JW Marriott Hotel Albane Cleret Maura Colagreco Michelin Starred Restaurant Jeanne Du Barry Johnny Depp's Acting Comeback

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

StudioCanal Acquires International Sales Rights to ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’ Re-ReleaseGuillermo del Toro will be in attendance at the celebratory screening in Cannes.

Read more »

‘The Remembered Soldier’ Movie in the Works from ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’ Filmmaker Olivia Newman (Exclusive)Newman will write and direct the adaptation, which will reteam with her with Netflix and 'Bright Creatures 'producers Bryan Unkeless and Peter Craig

Read more »

Trailer Park Group Shutting Down Movie Trailers Division Amid Layoffs (Exclusive)'Moving forward, our company will be smaller in its footprint, but more focused in its impact, with great leaders, strong teams, and outstanding work product,' the company said.

Read more »

Inside Cannes’s Most Exclusive Parties, Featuring Joan Collins, Adam Driver, Isabella Rossellini, and Scarlett JohanssonFrom a Jordan Firstman Club Kid beach party to Graydon Carter’s Hotel du Cap extravaganza with Anthropic and Bryan Lourd, here’s where to see and be seen during cinema’s most glamorous two weeks.

Read more »