EXCLUSIVE: Rebecca Gayheart Details Eric Dane’s Final Week of Life: ‘Had No Idea That Was It’

The widow of the “Grey’s Anatomy” star spoke about his last hospital visit and how she and their daughters spent that time with him.

Rebecca Gayheart has opened up about the final days of husband Eric Dane’s life, from family sleepovers in his room to having “no idea that was it” during his last trip to the hospital.

Gayheart, 55, spoke with NBC special correspondent Maria Shriver on TODAY Nov. 3, the release day for Dane’s posthumous memoir, “My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments. ” The actor shared how she and their“He had gone to the hospital so many times before, and they would patch him up, so to speak, and he would come home,” Gayheart said.

Also read Eric Dane Reveals He Never Finalized Divorce From Rebecca Gayheart In Posthumous Book

“And he’d be OK. And we’d go back to the normal routine, which did change week by week. ”“I said, ‘Listen, I’ll be back. I have a dinner.

I’m going to this event. ’ I had no idea that that was it, that that week was going to be our last week,” Gayheart said.

“And nor did my daughters. It really took a few days for us to understand the gravity of what that last trip to the hospital meant. ”Gayheart and Dane married in 2004 and filed for divorce in 2018. Gayheart filed to have the divorce dismissed in 2025.

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TheyThe actor and model and their daughters, Billie, 16, and Georgia, 14, began to realize the gravity of the situation after a couple of days.

“I think it was like day three in the hospital where it shifted,” Gayheart said. “Everything shifted. Just the tone of when the doctors were talking to us, and some of the information we were given. ”“He was fully aware it was shifting, and he was still communicating with us,” Gayheart said.

“Not well verbally, but I could understand him most of the time. The kids could most of the time, his closest friends. ” Friends of the couple who are doctors helped Gayheart navigate that emotional time, during which she said she suffered from “decision fatigue. ” She said Dane knew he was dying.

“It was figuring it out as we went,” she said. “But I remember the moment Eric decided to make some choices, and he did. ... He was in control of the way he was going to leave.

” To comfort the “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Euphoria” actor in his final days, Gayheart and their daughters conducted their usual family sleepover in Dane’s hospital room.

“The girls and I just camped out there with him, and we had our family sleepovers,” she said. “And we brought in those little candles that aren’t real candles. They have batteries. And we played his favorite music, and we tried to make it as nice as you can be in the hospital room.

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”“A lot of people will say, ‘Well, at least you knew, and you could have those last conversations,’” she said.

“But we didn’t know, because there is no road map. No one can tell you what the journey looks like because it’s so different for every patient.

“He was becoming more alive mentally, but losing all of his physical abilities. And for the girls, that was really hard to watch as well. But overall, it’s a blur, because it was just so overwhelming.

” In the wide-ranging conversation, Gayheart also spoke to Shriver about Dane’s posthumous book, his decision to go public about his ALS diagnosis, her struggles in becoming a caregiver, the moment she found out he had ALS and how their daughters are faring in the wake of his death.

“He became a different person in a way,” Gayheart said. “He really valued his life suddenly, and every minute of how he was going to spend his life and what he was going to do with his days. ”) that brings the day's news, health tips, parenting stories, recipes and uplifting stories right to your inbox.

He has been a regular contributor for TODAY.com since 2011, producing features and news for pop culture, parents, politics, health, style, food and pretty much everything else.