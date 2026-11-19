The Los Angeles Rams have faced their share of adversity this season, but one constant has been running back Kyren Williams. As the Rams enter their bye week at

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams runs with the ball during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Los Angeles Rams have faced their share of adversity this season, but one constant has been running back Kyren Williams. Williams has been one of the more efficient running backs in the NFL, and with the Rams managing several injuries, he’s been one of the few constants. He has 616 rushing yards this season and has six rushing touchdowns.

Also read Rams Film Review: New Offensive Wrinkle Has Kliff Kingsbury's Fingerprints All Over It

With the help of Invisalign, we talked to Williams this week to discuss the Rams’ sudden shift to 20 personnel, how he and Blake Corum push each other to be better, and the outlook for the second half of the season.. It’s confidence with convenience: no wires, no brackets, and clear aligners that are removable and made to keep up with your life.

“Caring for my smile has been everything. I think my smile has been something that I've always wanted to fix, and I didn't get the chance to until I was able to get into the NFL, and I got around some of my teammates who have used Invisalign treatment, and you get to see the confidence in which they walk around and smile, always smiling,” Williams said.

“It allowed me to really care about my oral health. Just being able to, you know, have that smile that I've always wanted has been, for me, a no-brainer and an easy decision to go with Invisalign. ” Williams has remained consistent throughout his career behind his preparation, including how he approaches sleep, recovery, and the routine he’s shifted and refined over four NFL seasons to stay consistent..

Previously, the Rams had never used it under Sean McVay, but they used it 17 times in Week 10. The Rams did something similar last year when they had to adjust the offense to 13 personnel. When the Rams introduced 13 personnel last year, it wasn’t something they had practiced in training camp or the offseason. The Rams introduced and installed it the week of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

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That’s exactly how it played out last week against the Cardinals as well.

“We never practiced it before, but the way that Coach McVay, how his offense is, the way he sets things up, he can make anything out of anything, and he'll make it make sense,” Williams said. “He installed 21 personnel on Monday of game week, and we didn't get to it till Wednesday, but we knew what we needed to do because of how well, systematically his playbooks are, and how his offense is, and how it all just makes sense if you just know what you're doing, right?

“Being able to, you know, have a coach like Coach McVay who's able to put you in situations and put the team in situations to go win a football game, it's been so cool, because like you said, you've seen him with 13, now you're seeing him with 21, and who knows what's coming next, but it's so cool because he's able to, you know, be creative and get in his bag with how he calls his plays. ” The Rams have opened a can of worms and should be able to continue to build on that.

While pony personnel may not become their offensive identity, it may be a way for them to get their best players on the field. McVay has done well adjusting the offense and getting deep in his bag of tricks when the Rams need it. Sunday was the latest example. Over the last two seasons, the Rams have had one of the better running back duos in the NFL.

Williams and Corum are the only running back duo in the NFL this season with both players rushing for more than 500 yards.

“Yeah, I think we compete and push each other on a high level. We're not competing against each other, but we're competing because we love the game of football, and we know that we're both capable of making big plays, we're both capable of going out there and just being exactly what we need to be for the team and the organization,” Williams said. The running-back-by-committee approach is different from early in Williams’ career when he was “the guy.

” However, it’s something that Williams has embraced, and the Rams’ running back has benefited from it. Williams and Corum may have similar builds, but the way they run is different. While Williams is more of a downhill runner who keeps the offense on track, Corum is very good at making guys miss and bouncing plays outside.

“It's so smart, because it keeps your defense on edge,” said Williams. “You don't know what's happening, and you get to see a different person each and every single drive. I think it's allowed us to keep our offense efficient, allowed us to keep us ahead of the chains so that Coach McVay can go into his playbook and call the plays that he wants to do.

”As the Rams head into the bye week, they’ve had to face a lot of adversity through injuries and tough losses. However, they sit at 6-4 and. It may not be exactly where they expected to be, but it’s allowed the Rams to stay connected and build character.

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“The first half was just a test of our adversity, a test of our strength and our character and our culture. We had to really get connected in a way that doesn't allow us to be broken through hard situations and tough times,” Williams said.

“We still just gotta stay connected and that is gonna allow us to be with the team that we've always wanted to be throughout this back half of this season, because of the things that we went through early on in the season. ”When the Rams drafted Kyren Williams in the fifth round back in 2022, a photo of him and Steven Jackson together at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis surfaced.

Williams has since gone from fifth-round pick to an NFL starting running back with the help of small, consistent shifts.

“From that exact day, that's what inspired me to be the person I am today. That's what inspired me to work so hard to be an NFL running back. You gotta put your mind to it,” said Williams.

“I was in the 5th grade, I went home, and I told my mom, like, man, I'm gonna be an NFL football player. I don't wanna be anything else. ” After meeting Jackson, Williams embraced the discipline and mindset to achieve his goal. When Jackson left the Rams in 2013, the Rams struggled to find consistency at the running back position.

Over the past three seasons, Williams has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark. He is the only Rams running back since Jackson to rush for 1,000 yards in three consecutive seasons. Williams and Jackson may be different styles of runners due to their builds.

However, some of the same passion and “heart on his sleeve” mentality that Jackson played with is also evident in Williams’ game.

“Our builds aren't the same, we're not the same, obviously, but I think the mentality and the passion that we do play with is definitely where I got that from,” Williams said. “He was so downhill, and the way that he was able to run through tackles and then continue to keep going. ”Blaine Grisak is the Lead Publisher for Rams on SI covering the Los Angeles Rams.

Prior to joining On Sports Illustrated, he covered the Rams for TurfShow Times. He's been credentialed for events such as the NFL in Australia, NFL Draft, NFL Combine, and Senior Bowl. A graduate of Northeastern University, Blaine grew up in Montana.