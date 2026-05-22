Exclusive Preview: Vought Rising Teaser Teases Intense Action and Evolving Relationships

The trailer offers a glimpse into Vought Rising, an upcoming Amazon Studios series that explores the 'twisted origins' of Vought International in the 1950s, long before the events of The Boys. The footage showcases younger versions of characters, including Bombsight, and promises explosive action and evolving relationships.

Vought Rising , a show set in the 1950s before the events of The Boys, delves into the 'twisted origins' of Vought International. The trailer opens with Soldier Boy, a character from The Boys, expressing his desire to fight for the flag.

Compound V testing results in intense blood and explosions scenes. The trailer also teases the evolving relationship between Soldier Boy and Liberty. The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke mentioned not having a comment on the possibility of dual timelines in the Vought Rising series. Producer Jensen Ackles, Aya Cash, and other notable figures also contribute to the series.

The show stars Mason Dye, Will Hochman, KiKi Layne, Jorden Myrie, Nicolo Pasetti, Elizabeth Posey, Ricky Staffieri, and Brian J. Smith. Paul Grellong will be the showrunner and executive producer





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Vought Rising The Boys Series Intense Action Evolving Relationships Younger Versions Of Characters

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