Exclusive Preview: Six of Us #1

Collider is proud to exclusively present the first three pages of Six of Us, a Hollywood noir mystery that examines the dark side of a sunny sitcom. The series follows the cast of a Friends-like sitcom whose cast is torn apart, years after the show's conclusion, when one of their castmates dies under mysterious circumstances.

A decade ago, Tom King and Gabriel Hernández Walta collaborated on The Vision , one of the most critically acclaimed books Marvel Comics has ever published.

Now, they're reuniting at Dark Horse Comics for a Hollywood noir mystery that examines the dark side of a sunny sitcom. Collider is proud to exclusively present the first three pages of Six of Us. The series follows the cast of a Friends-like sitcom whose cast is torn apart, years after the show's conclusion, when one of their castmates dies under mysterious circumstances. Dark truths will be unearthed as they attempt to get to the bottom of the tragedy.

As seen in the preview pages below, Six of Us #1 opens with a nine-panel grid, a signature feature of much of King's work, before opening into a double-page spread that depicts the surviving members of the cast at the funeral, as the deceased narrates from the great beyond. The series will also reunite King and Walta with two other members of the Vision creative team: colorist Jordie Bellaire and letterer Clayton Cowles.

The first issue will feature variant covers by Fabio Moon, Elsa Charretier, Jorge Fornes, Raul Alen, Tula Lotay, and more. It will hit store shelves on September 9, and can be pre-ordered now at your local comics shop





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Dark Horse Comics Marvel Comics Tom King Gabriel Hernández Walta The Vision Six Of Us Hollywood Noir Friends-Like Sitcom Mystery Dark Side Cast Castmate Death Tragedy Dark Truths Surviving Members Deceased Nine-Panel Grid Double-Page Spread Collider Exclusive Preview Pages Variant Covers September 9 Pre-Order

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