Exclusive Preview: Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein in Office Romance

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein star in Netflix's next big love story, 'Office Romance', where Lopez plays a high-powered airline CEO who starts a secret office romance with Goldstein's character, the charming new lawyer at her company. The story explores the challenges and complexities of their relationship in a high-pressure work environment.

It's almost time to fasten your seatbelts, because Netflix 's next big love story is about to take flight, and Jennifer Lopez is the pilot. After becoming an elite military operative in the action thriller The Mother and a counterterrorism analyst in the sci-fi flick Atlas, the rom-com queen is returning to familiar territory with Office Romance , casting her as high-powered airline CEO Jackie Cruz, who's about to test the limits of her company's anti-fraternization policy.

Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein enters the picture as Air Cruz's charming new lawyer, and the two hit it off almost immediately, spurring the two workaholics to think with their hearts for once. As part of Collider's Exclusive Preview series, we're thrilled to share a new image highlighting this high-flying power couple, as well as a few words from director Ol Parker on what makes this raunchy, funny tale so special.

Our still pairs Jackie and Daniel during a tense moment in their budding relationship. Their secret office romance brings out the best in both of them and makes them feel passions they've long ignored due to their jobs.

However, for many reasons, their being together creates complications that could threaten everything Jackie has built. Lopez and Goldstein bring fairly different resumes to their steamy new job. In terms of rom-coms, she has years of experience, from The Wedding Planner to Maid in Manhattan, and Shotgun Wedding, to name a few.

Goldstein is closer to the entry-level of romance films, though, having previously starred in All of You with Imogen Poots and the indie superhero flick SuperBob, but his comedy-drama skills make him a more than qualified screen partner. The most important qualification for both actors, though, was for them to have chemistry, and according to Parker, they had that in spades. He told Collider that there was an immediate connection between the leads that only grew as they filmed together.

'For movies like this to work, they rely almost entirely on the connection, charisma, compatibility, and chemistry between the two leads. And that’s where I got really lucky this time. I’d talked to Brett and Jen separately, and liked them both hugely, which hopefully meant that they were going to like each other. And then a few months before shooting, we all had lunch, and it was just the best of times, immediately — respect, trust, and laughter.

Not for me, obviously. But for each other. And that just grew and grew throughout filming, so I could just hang out at the monitor and eat biscuits.





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