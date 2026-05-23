This news text discusses Papillon Helicopters, a company known for its helicopter tours, which also has contracts with the NPS. The tours regularly fly over the North Rim, where the Dragon Bravo Fire scorched the landscape, and provide utility services such as firefighting and utility work. In addition to supporting national parks, Papillon Helicopters assists Native American tribes in remote areas by flying supplies. For nonresidents, there are new nonresident fees that add to the regular entrance fee, except for a few holidays throughout the year when the entrance fees are waived for U.S. citizens and residents. The story also mentions that starting in January 2026, some parks will start charging nonresident visitors an additional $100 per person.

While saving on entrance fees, it could be a good time to give back to local businesses that help parks run more efficiently. Papillon helicopters, which offer helicopter tours as their main source of income, also have contracts with the National Park Service (NPS), enabling them to fly supplies to Native American tribes living in remote locations around the Grand Canyon.

However, this year's fee-free days are only available to U.S. citizens and residents, with nonresidents still having to pay the regular entrance fee. Starting in January 2026, some parks will charge extra $100 per person for nonresident visitors. This news highlights the importance of supporting local businesses and exploring national parks during fee-free periods





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Touring Economy Native American Tribes Papillon Helicopters National Park Service Tourist Attractions Exclusive Deal National Park Entrée Fees

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