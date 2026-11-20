Brendan McNamara, a 30-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Fire, was sworn in Thursday as the city’s new fire chief.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Brendan McNamara, a 30-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Fire, was sworn in Thursday as the city’s new fire chief.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appointed McNamara, a Cleveland native and St. Ignatius High School graduate. He took the oath at City Hall on Thursday morning with his family looking on. Following his father’s footsteps Firefighting runs in McNamara’s family. His father was a Cleveland firefighter in the 1970s and 1980s and left the department early after a significant firefighting injury.

Also read Democrats skip a vote on adding Brendan Carr’s adviser to the FCC

“He set a great example,” McNamara said. “He always talked about what a great job it was. ” McNamara has been a Cleveland firefighter since he was 21. He said he is inspired by his father’s service.

“The fact that he went through so much, that he suffered physically and the mental scars that he carried with him, and for him to still have so much affection and love for the job and service to the community was incredible,” McNamara said. Experience in the department McNamara joined the Cleveland Division of Fire as a firefighter in 1996, according to the release. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2011, captain in 2014 and battalion chief in 2022.

Advertisement

The release said he has spent his entire career with the division. He is a paramedic, joined the dive team, became a hazmat technician, is an expert in technical rescue and is an instructor. In the past two years, he represented Cleveland in rope rescue competitions in Chile and Spain. He also speaks Spanish and wants to connect with the whole community.

The release said that as battalion chief, McNamara led initiatives and served on regional task forces. McNamara said he is focused on bolstering training and teamwork in the department.

“So after 30 years, I’ve gained a lot of respect for the people I work with,” McNamara said. “I depend on my brother and sister firefighters heavily. Everything we do, everything we do is a team effort, and that mindset will continue going forward. ” Firefighter Eduardo Cid of the Cleveland Division of Fire has worked with McNamara and traveled with him to the international rope competitions.

Cid said McNamara improves morale in the department. He said McNamara’s experience doing the job firefighters do every day gives him confidence in the new chief.

“Talk is cheap,” Cid said. “To actually have someone that can actually do it, who has had that experience, I think puts them in a much better position to lead. And he has a very broad knowledge on many things, not just technical rescue. ” Officials comment on appointment Bibb said in a press release that McNamara has led complex emergency operations during his career while building trust with residents and partnerships around the region.

The mayor said McNamara understands that Cleveland residents are central to the division’s decisions and is committed to ensuring every neighborhood receives responsive service. Public Safety Director Wayne Drummond said in the release that McNamara’s experience managing emergency responses, building community trust and prioritizing firefighter wellness qualifies him for the job. Drummond said he expects the division to serve residents with transparency, fairness and professionalism under McNamara.

Advertisement

McNamara said in the release that he is honored to continue serving residents as chief. He said the division’s mission is to protect the community while modernizing and empowering its members. He said he looks forward to working with the administration and the Department of Public Safety so every neighborhood receives the highest level of service.

Awards and community work The release said McNamara has received awards for bravery and dedication, including the Medal of Valor and the Distinguished Service Medal. He also founded Cleveland Bikes, a nonprofit that focuses on youth mentorship, active transportation and health disparities in Cleveland neighborhoods, according to the release. The organization is now called Bike Cleveland. Recruitment, health and preparedness McNamara wants to hire a more diverse group of firefighters and plans to target local schools for recruitment.

“This is the best job in the world,” McNamara said. “It’s something you can be proud of. ” McNamara said he is already working with the Cleveland Clinic on improving firefighter health. He said the fire department does more than put out fires and is there when any emergency happens.

He said he wants to make sure the department is prepared for all of them.

“We have to be prepared for as much as we could possibly prepare for, and that’s how I’ve guided my life, as getting as much training to better myself to be here for the people when they need me,” McNamara said.