PETA alleges the National Institutes of Health funded foreign animal labs with biosafety failures, including a halted Hendra virus bat study in Australia.

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Fauci pleads Fifth on gain-of-function research as US ends funding amid COVID origins debate State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott joins 'Fox & Friends' to confirm the U.S. is ending funding for dangerous gain-of-function research globally following Dr. Anthony Fauci's repeated invocation of the Fifth Amendment during a Senate hearing. The National Institutes of Health awarded millions of taxpayer dollars to foreign animal research facilities where significant biosafety, containment and staffing failures allegedly took place — including a bat virus experiment in Australia that was abruptly halted after animal containment broke down, according to federal records obtained by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and reviewed by Fox News Digital.

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The internal agency records and noncompliance reports show that federal health officials repeatedly approved funding or failed to identify major safety and oversight vulnerabilities until after taxpayer-funded animal experiments were already underway. In response to the findings, PETA on Monday sent a formal complaint to NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, demanding that the agency immediately halt all federal funding for animal experiments conducted outside the U.S. The newly released information comes amid mounting scrutiny on Capitol Hill regarding foreign research oversight and renewed calls for the bipartisan Cease Animal Research Grants Overseas Act, which would permanently prohibit NIH from bankrolling animal experiments in foreign countries.

Fundación Centro de Primates : An Aotus monkey in a nest covered with feces in a rusty cage. The photo was taken by an inspector on Nov. 24, 2021, and obtained by PETA through a public records request to Corporación Autónoma Regional del Valle del Cauca, or CVC. — a lethal, bat-borne pathogen — at the Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness, operated by Australia's national science agency, CSIRO.

The project,"Shining a light on bat cellular immunity following virus infection," was suspended by the facility’s Animal Ethics Committee after serious operational failures surfaced. Internal records show the facility suffered from insufficient appropriately trained personnel capable of conducting animal procedures at the required biocontainment level, an absence of adequate contingency planning, unclear protocols and prolonged confinement of flying foxes without proper enrichment.

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After a single flying fox tested positive for Hendra virus, staff were forced to kill all eight bats housed together because the room could not be elevated to Biosafety Level 4 containment. A ninth flying fox housed separately at BSL-4 was later killed after also testing positive. The primary investigator alerted the NIH to the infections in May 2023, leading the ethics board to suspend the study weeks later.

However, the NIH’s Office of Laboratory Animal Welfare did not receive even a preliminary report of the suspension until April 2024 — more than 10 months after the shutdown, according to records. The documents show the Australian bat study was not an isolated incident.

At Newcastle University in the United Kingdom, where researchers conducted NIH-funded brain and stroke research on nonhuman primates, a 2025 federal review ordered the facility to reevaluate its personal protective equipment standards, tuberculosis screening and emergency procedures for testing potential human exposures to the deadly Herpes B virus. Fundación Centro de Primates : Dirty cages seen on cracked, concrete flooring covered with black and green mold.

Waterers seem to be repurposed disposable soda bottles, one of which still seems to have its original label. Two pieces of guadua bamboo seem to be the only things keeping the structure from collapsing. Fibers from the construction mesh and debris from trees hang down from the top of the structure. An electrical, portable stove sits next to the guadua bamboo, and its cable seems to be attached to the"ceiling" of the structure.

Something that appears to be an animal corpse is wedged between the chain-link roof and the plastic sheet that covers it. The photo was obtained by PETA from a whistleblower.that received $17 million in U.S. funding while keeping monkeys in squalor — the NIH pledged to implement"enhanced oversight" of foreign institutions in line with Government Accountability Office recommendations.

However, PETA’s review of 124 federal files obtained through the Freedom of Information Act shows the NIH’s oversight relies almost entirely on self-reporting and scripted virtual site visits. Records show that virtual visits were announced months in advance, allowing overseas facilities ample time to prepare. At Newcastle University, the facility received notice in May 2025 for a virtual visit that did not happen until December.

Notification letters outlined prearranged planning sessions, document reviews and camera tours where foreign personnel controlled what government monitors could see on screen. The format gave federal regulators no ability to conduct unannounced walk-throughs, inspect arbitrary rooms, review records in real time or conduct confidential staff interviews, according to records.

Out of 70 annual reports examined regarding active NIH-backed animal research across foreign labs between 2023 and 2025, 67 self-reported zero violations, reflecting a system almost entirely dependent on foreign labs self-policing their own programs. NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya testifies during the House subcommittee hearing on oversight of the National Institutes of Health in Rayburn building on March 17, 2026.

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The records also document widespread administrative failures, including grants flowing to institutions that lacked basic federal authorization: The NIH awarded a $13 million tuberculosis vaccine adjuvant contract to the University of Sydney in 2022, but the animal testing was outsourced to the Centenary Institute in Australia, an entity lacking the required NIH Foreign Animal Welfare Assurance. The unauthorized setup went unnoticed by the NIH for years until the university inquired about the death of an experimental mouse in 2025.

HUNDREDS OF ACTIVISTS FACE PEPPER SPRAY IN VIOLENT CLASH WITH DEPUTIES AT WISCONSIN BEAGLE RESEARCH FACILITY The NIH also confirmed that it could find"no records of an assurance" for multiple foreign entities carrying out U.S.-funded animal studies, including Australian biotech firm Kinoxis Therapeutics, which conducted opioid withdrawal experiments on 80 dogs, 314 rats and 1,485 mice under a grant active through May 2026. Similar record absences occurred for grants involving animal testing at institutions in Canada, Kenya and Israel.

Fundación Centro de Primates : Employees performing a procedure on an Aotus monkey, who has been placed on the dirty surface of a table, which is standing on a cracked, concrete floor covered with green mold. The photo was obtained by PETA from a whistleblower. At the Research Center in Clinical Biochemistry and Immunology in Argentina, the NIH funded a multi-year Chagas disease study.

A 2026 preprint co-authored by the lead researcher detailed mice experiencing continuous whole-body tremors and hind-limb paralysis — conditions mandating euthanasia under the approved protocol. However, the lab reported that untreated animals died over an extended 120-day timeframe and admitted it does not generate animal monitoring or veterinary records, leaving federal regulators with no documentation of how animal deaths were tracked.

WHITE HOUSE REBUKES CBS INTERVIEW AFTER HOST BATTLES NIH DIRECTOR OVER LOSS OF TRUST IN PUBLIC HEALTH In her letter Monday to Bhattacharya, Dr. Magnolia Martínez, PETA’s lead projects manager and congressional liaison, argued that the NIH's foreign monitoring regime is fundamentally broken. The organization noted that an Animal Welfare Assurance represents a baseline administrative requirement that does not ensure animal welfare or clinical applicability to human health, urging the agency to halt funding foreign animal tests and redirect resources toward human-biology-based research methods.

Fox News Digital reached out to the NIH for comment on the reported biosafety lapses, the oversight timeline and calls to halt overseas animal grants, but did not immediately receive a response. Fox News Digital reached out to bipartisan sponsors of the CARGO Act — including Sens. Rick Scott, R-Fla. , Cory Booker, D-N.J.

, and Dina Titus, D-Nev. — asking whether the newly revealed foreign laboratory failures will prompt renewed legislative action and oversight hearings to permanently ban federal funding for overseas animal experiments. Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital Editor, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation. She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.