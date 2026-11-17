Nicky Hilton teams up with French fragrance house Rigaud Paris on a $105 limited-edition candle, Papillon Bleu, launching at Violet Grey.

The designer and entrepreneur has partnered with Rigaud Paris, the nearly 175-year-old French fragrance house she has known since childhood. Growing up, Hilton sold the brand’s candles at The Staircase, her mother Kathy Hilton’s now-closed gift and antiques boutique on “I would sometimes, as a little girl, on the weekends, work the register, and I would sell Rigaud candles,” Hilton said.

“So, it’s so funny to now be collaborating with them. ”Bianca Censori, Big Sean, Kid Cudi and Kanye West's Kids Endorse His Return to Fashion, But Is it All Just a Big Publicity Stunt? Kathy and Nicky Hilton Share Holiday Traditions Amid Ruggable Behind-the-Scenes Campaign Launch The collaboration, called Papillon Bleu, is a limited-edition scented candle featuring notes of honeysuckle and lily of the valley.

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Priced at $105, the 230-gram candle is handmade in France and presented in Rigaud’s signature glass vessel, accented with a baby blue ribbon bow and the house’s zebra-patterned packaging reimagined in the same shade. It is launching Wednesday through luxury beauty retailer Violet Grey, online and at its New York and California stores, as well as Rigaud Paris’ website.

“Blue and bows have always been signatures of my personal style,” Hilton went on. “So the name Papillon Bleu felt very me, and I love that we took their classic zebra pattern packaging and did it in baby blue. ” The launch comes amid a new chapter for Rigaud, which was acquired in December 2023 by New York-based Elda Arslanian Morgan. Morgan serves as president and owner, while her daughter, Claudia Morgan, is creative director.

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Together they are working to preserve the house’s French heritage while broadening its appeal to a new generation of consumers, as Rigaud approaches its 175th anniversary in 2027. Founded in Paris in 1852 by Jean-Baptiste Rigaud, the French fragrance house helped pioneer the modern scented candle category with the introduction of its Cyprès candle in 1959.

The fragrance became associated with influential tastemakers including Jacqueline Kennedy, who reportedly burned the candle in the White House, as well as Diana Vreeland, Gloria Vanderbilt and Halston. Hilton recalled the Cyprès candle burning in her family’s L.A. home, where she lived with her parents and sister, Paris.

“It just brings me back to that house on Sunset every time I smell the Cyprès candle,” she said. For Papillon Bleu, Hilton worked closely with the Morgans over about a year, refining the fragrance through several rounds of development. The packaging, however, was decided from the start. The goal was to create a scent that reflected her personal aesthetic without straying from Rigaud’s brand DNA.

“It’s feminine, romantic, a little playful, but still rooted in Rigaud’s incredible French heritage,” Hilton said. “I wanted to create something that was nostalgic and fresh. ”“We are thrilled to be partnering with Rigaud and Nicky on this incredible launch,” said Sherif Guirgis, chief executive officer of Violet Grey, in a statement.

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“Rigaud is an iconic brand with incredibly rich history across art and culture, and we are excited for the Violet Grey customer to experience this exclusive collaboration just in time for the holiday season. ”WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of PMX Global, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Media Corporation.