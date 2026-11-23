Miu Miu said Armstrong’s “distinctive presence and evolving creative expression” reflect the spirit of the brand founded by Miuccia Prada.

has named Thai British actress Becky Armstrong its latest brand ambassador, adding one of the most talked-about emerging faces in the Thai entertainment sector to the brand’s expansive roster of familiar names, including Gigi Hadid, Chloë Sevigny, Zhao Jinmai and fellow Thai star Nicha Yontararak, known professionally as Minnie.said Armstrong’s “distinctive presence and evolving creative expression” reflect the spirit of the brand, founded in 1993 by Miuccia Prada.

“For me, fashion is another way to tell a story and show who we are. I have always loved the way Miu Miu celebrates individuality and creativity, with a little playfulness too,” Armstrong said. Armstrong, whose full name is Rebecca Patricia Armstrong, first drew global attention for playing Mon in “Gap: The Series,” a popular girls’ love Thai romantic comedy television series. Her screen credits also include the romantic comedy-drama film “Long Live Love!

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”; the science-fiction feature “Uranus 2324,” and “Girl From Nowhere: The Reset,” a Thai mystery thriller television series that aired earlier this year on Netflix. Her portrayal of the lead character Nanno, a mysterious high school girl, in “Girl From Nowhere: The Reset” earned her Rising Star of the Year at the Global OTT Awards in Busan and Outstanding Asian Star at the Seoul International Drama Awards.

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She also works as a singer and model, and released her debut EP “Unspoken” earlier this month. The appointment follows Armstrong’s unmissable presence at Miu Miu’s spring 2027 show in Paris. She was seen interacting with fellow Thai star Emi Thasorn Klinnium, who had walked in the show, and engaging with fans as she was about to leave the venue.

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