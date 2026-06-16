Exclusive: Milliners Share the Secrets Behind Royal Ascot's Famous Hats

Top U.K. hat makers share the trends that members of the Royal Family might be wearing at this month's races.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsis here once again, and nothing says race day like a fabulous hat. Each year, members of the Royal Family gather for the most anticipated week of British racing, and fans eagerly await to see what, Duchess Sophie and other royals will wear.

And while their gorgeous dresses always make a statement, it’s the hats that truly stand out. , says that for members of the Royal Family, hats take on a different meaning at Ascot.

“Unlike state visits or weddings, where millinery is designed to show respect and ensure the face is entirely visible, the Royal Meeting is more theatrical,” she says. “It is the one event where the hat isn't just an accessory—it is the central piece in the outfit.

”“Few events in the world place such importance on hats and headpieces, creating an incredible opportunity for creativity and craftsmanship,” addsCombining the rules of the royal enclosure with modern style is a challenge that milliners welcome.

“Restrictions can lead to the best creativity,” Taylor says. “The balance lies in marrying heritage craftsmanship with a modern silhouette. ”, who creates hats along with luxury handbags and occasionwear, adds that while the royal enclosure does have guidelines on headpieces, “it is all about fun for Ascot—as long as the base of the hat is four inches or more.

” The Duchess of Edinburgh, in Jane Taylor, and the Princess of Wales, wearing a Philip Treacy hat, cheer for the horses at Royal Ascot 2023. A wide-brimmed style like this Lalage Beaumont hat shields your face from the sun while bringing a glamorous element to your outfit. Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.

Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors “Everything is really organized because outfits are set months in advance, so hats have to be dyed to match or fabric samples might be sent out to match,” she explains. In terms of the trends we might expect to see on the royals and other racegoers this year, Taylor says blue is going to be one of the major color trends, along with “reimagined” pillbox hats and “a clear shift toward bold, floating compositions of feathers and sculptural organza orchids.

”The Royal Ascot Millinery Collective, in collaboration with Silent Pool Gin, recently held an exhibition at the Waldorf Astoria New York in anticipation of this year's races. Beaumont points to boater hats “becoming more popular, but with a wider brim and a very shallow crown,” with Haynes agreeing that boaters were popular with her clients last year, “and they seem to be very in again this year.

” Bayindir says that sustainability is also becoming key, with the milliner noting, “There is also a growing interest in versatility; clients are increasingly looking for designs they can wear beyond a single occasion. ”, and Haynes says that, in turn, helps trickle down to members of the public.

“I think hat wearing in the last few years has become a lot more popular than it was,” she says. “Now we like dressing up again. Ascot, whatever class you're from, whatever your budget is, absolutely everybody at Ascot makes an effort. A hat is part of that.

”on display.

“I think milliners play a hugely important in the image all the ladies of the Royal Family portray,” Beaumont tells, you always think of her in a hat, and generally a very colorful one. The variety of amazing hats that are worn at every royal event carry on this tradition, all of them made by British millinery ateliers continuing this fabulous craft. ” Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor.

She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.. ” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.





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