EXCLUSIVE: Michigan to Host Stanford Commit Braden Chaffin After 'Dream' Offer

Michigan recently suffered a loss on the recruiting trail when three-star Sidney Rouleau decommitted from the 2027 class. But the Wolverines are attempting to m

Michigan on SI .

"My freshman year in high school was the very first time I visited Michigan and to be on the field at "The Big House" was an experience. " Chaffin, who transferred to play football at Adlai Stevenson in Sterling Heights , committed to Stanford back on June 1. He was previously committed to Miami and has been rock solid with his Cardinal commitment.

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But once the Wolverines came calling with an offer, Chaffin said it was 'kind of a dream,' and it was an opportunity he had to check out.

"It's Michigan!! As a Michigan kid growing up most of us dream of having this opportunity and now it's here for me," Chaffin said.

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"I'd be silly not to look at it. You think of all the high school players that are out there and the fact now that Michigan has called is kind of a dream.

"Since Chaffin committed to Stanford back in June, he hasn't taken any visits. But that is going to change this weekend when he takes in the Big House for theAs for Chaffin, he wants to get a better feel for the coaches and staff to see what it would be like to play for Michigan.

"As far as what I'm trying to see? I wanna get a feel for the coaches and staff and what it feels like on a daily basis to possibly become a Wolverine. ," Chaffin explained.

"The facilities and the academic aspect is big deal for me as well. ", the Wolverines have one of the more regarded offensive line coaches in the country. Jim Harding coached Utah for many years and sent two offensive linemen into the NFL this past year. Chaffin said he and Harding have talked several times and he is eager to learn where he might fit into the equation as a Michigan O-lineman.

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"As far as coach Harding goes... We've talked quite a few times now and you're right his resume speaks for itself and having two first round picks in the last draft says everything about him and his coaching," Chaffin said.

"To play for someone like that as a young O-lineman like Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu were just makes me wonder where he sees me at and where I'd fit in. " Due to the state of Michigan's transfer rules, Chaffin had to sit out his junior season. But he's had an impressive senior year, which is what got Michigan's attention. Now that the Wolverines have the three-star on campus, Michigan hopes it can move quickly in his recruitment.

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI.

His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.