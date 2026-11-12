EXCLUSIVE: Michael B. Jordan Unveils Official ‘Thomas Crown Affair’ Trailer to TODAY

The “re-imagination” of the classic heist film is set to hit theaters in March 2027.

The official trailer for Michael B. Jordan’s “The Thomas Crown Affair” is finally here, TODAY can exclusively reveal, along with a special message from the star himself.

“To be able to reimagine and give my version of this story and this character means the world to me and my incredible cast,” he said in a“The Thomas Crown Affair” is set to hit theaters on March 5, 2027. Jordan, who plays protagonist Thomas Crown, stars opposite Adria Arjona. This is the third take on the Thomas Crown story. The first film, which debuted in 1968, starred Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway.

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In 1999, Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo brought the heist film’s central romance to life.describes the new film as a “visually breathtaking, sensual, and unexpectedly moving heist thriller, where the most dangerous man in the room is the one nobody’s watching. ” To celebrate the premiere of the trailer, Jordan filmed an exclusive video for TODAY and explained just how meaningful it was to work on the film.

“I’ve been in love with this IP and this story and this character for such a long time,” he said. “The first time I got a chance to see Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo was in high school. I went back and saw what an amazing job Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway did with the original Thomas Crown in ‘68.

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”“To be able to reimagine and give my version of this story and this character means the world to me and my incredible cast,” he said.

“Only if it’s worth it,” he replies. Viewers learn that a thief has stolen five pieces of artwork from across the globe over the last decade. But all Crown really wants to do is return stolen and sold artifacts to their creators.

“Something tells me that once you set your eyes on something, you won’t stop until you get it,” Jordan’s character tells Arjona’s. You think you’ll get me? ”“The first two films were about rich white guys stealing for fun. That doesn’t land today,” he said.

“Ours is more personal. The stakes are higher. Still got the fashion, romance. ”KRISTOF GALGOCZI NEMETHI’m a Forensic Psychologist Trained to Spot Liars.

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