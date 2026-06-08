EXCLUSIVE: MCM Tells a Quirky Family Story — With Handbags

MCM injected humor, history and humanity into its winter 2026 campaign, centered on a short film about a family by Argentinian director Lucio Castro.

injected humor, history and humanity in its winter 2026 effort, hinged on a short film by Argentinian director Lucio Castro.bags housing offbeat objects to help mom, siblings and their love interests deal with their foibles, such as a compass for someone with a lousy sense of direction, or a spirit level for those who can’t bear a crooked painting.

“I wanted something cross-generational, that somehow also tells the story of the 50th anniversary,” said Dirk Schönberger, global chief brand officer of the luxury accessories firm. “Also, I see realness coming back — human interactions in the age of AI and social media.

”The director of films include “Drunken Noodles” and “End of the Century,” Castro coaxed a lot from his diverse MCM cast, with seasoned French actress Nathalie Richard managing to be overbearing yet endearing as the commanding maternal figure. Photographer Luna Conte interpreted the narrative with still imagery that hints at quirky family dynamics.

“I think that fashion is sometimes taking itself so serious, and I love the humor of the film,” Schönberger commented. Instead, Schönberger leaned into the archives, resurfacing a tambourine-shaped bag bag from the late ’70s, and refreshing other styles from the ’80s in new materials, or with diamond-inspired studs. New models include the Dia shoulder bag in quilted black leather.

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