Mamdani and Tisch Disband NYPD Strategic Response Group, Create Civilian Protest Teams

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced the disbanding of the Strategic Response Group, replacing it with new civilian-led protest teams and banning tactics like kettling, long guns, pepper spray, and tear gas.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch have agreed to disband the department's Strategic Response Group, or SRG, after months of discussions, officials announced Monday.

Strategic Response Group Dissolution Timeline

The unit is scheduled to be dissolved in the spring of next year, when a new NYPD crowd-control unit will assume responsibility for facilitating nonviolent protests. The SRG is the NYPD's citywide rapid-deployment force that specializes in counterterrorism but also responds to major crimes and mass demonstrations. Critics have argued that the unit's crowd-control tactics are heavy-handed and provocative.

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The move comes after mounting pressure from the mayor's left-wing allies to ban the SRG's 500-strong tactical unit for its handling of protests.

"During our campaign for mayor, I promised to disband NYPD's Strategic Response Group, known as the SRG. Today, we are keeping that promise. I am disbanding the SRG," Mamdani said in a video announcing the reforms.

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"What we're doing today is announcing the disbanding of the Strategic Response Group and announcing a completely new approach to how we treat protest in our city," Mamdani told Eyewitness News in an exclusive joint interview with the NYPD Commissioner. In place of the SRG, the NYPD will create two units that will respond to protests with City Hall's new civilian-led Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division, including one that will make arrests if demonstrations get out of hand.

New Police Units Replace Strategic Response Group

A 30-officer First Amendment Support Team trained in communication and de-escalation, and a Patrol Support Division within the NYPD's Patrol Services Bureau will be established, according to the mayor. The PSD will consist of vetted officers who will spend most of their time on patrol-related duties and receive specialized crowd training to support responses to demonstrations.

Mamdani revealed a new "civilian-led approach" to protests, consisting of an unarmed team without arrest powers in the Mayor's Office of Community Safety that will work in tandem with members of the police department's Community Affairs Bureau. Over the next year, the city plans to hire and train civilians to work with protest organizers before and during demonstrations.

Mamdani also announced new restrictions on the tactics and weapons officers can use during demonstrations - including a formal ban on kettling, a controversial police tactic to encircle protesters, long guns, pepper spray, and tear gas. The SRG's counterterrorism functions, which involve heavy weapons deployment at critical infrastructure, will be folded into the NYPD's Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau. Tisch said the SRG's 500 highly trained, uniformed officers will be reassigned, with many moving to the department's Counterterrorism Bureau.

When asked whether the move represented a compromise, Tisch said, "No, I would never compromise on security for New Yorkers. And over the past year, we have made a number of massive changes in the department that strengthen our counterterrorism efforts, this among them.

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Police Commissioner Defends Security Changes

" "Today, we announced a new structure designed to consolidate our counterterrorism capabilities, provide greater support to our patrol officers, and ensure we continue to respond to protests consistent with public safety and the First Amendment," said NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch. "I believe strongly that the NYPD must always be willing to examine how we operate and make improvements.

I would never support changes that diminish the NYPD's ability to protect New Yorkers, or that put our officers in a position where they lack the resources necessary to confront a serious threat. These changes will make us a stronger, more effective department. I thank the men and women of the NYPD for their noble service to this city.

" Tisch said the change will not affect how the NYPD responds to civil disorder. "Nothing would change about the way that the NYPD responds to crowd control conditions, like, for example, the celebrations following the Knicks' epic championship," Tisch said. "And so New Yorkers can expect in crowd control type situations to see the very same response that they are accustomed to.

" "In addition to separating out those responsibilities, we're also emphasizing an approach of de-escalation, an approach of dialogue," Mamdani said. Mamdani also threw his support behind democratic socialist City Council member Chi Ossé's CURB Act, a bill that would prohibit the SRG from responding to protests and limit police tactics used at demonstrations.

Mamdani Promotes CURB Act With Council Member Ossé

"Today is about more than disbanding the SRG. We are building a new approach to public safety, one where all communities can trust that their safety and fundamental freedoms will be protected," Mamdani said in a video announcement alongside Ossé. The SRG has historically responded to demonstrations when they turn violent and can be deployed only with the mayor's sign-off. It has handled such events fewer than 20 times this year and made around a dozen arrests.

Disbanding the SRG was one of Mamdani's campaign promises. Mamdani has faced pressure to disband the SRG, one of his mayoral promises, including from his comrade Congresswoman-elect Darializa Avila Chevalier, who attacked the Mamdani administration over the handling of a protest after ICE agents.