EXCLUSIVE: Maybelline New York’s Iconic ‘Maybe She’s Born With It’ Tagline Gets a Revamp

Miley Cyrus stars in Maybelline New York's latest campaign introducing its new tagline, which reimagines the classic 'Maybe It's Maybelline' slogan.

brand, which debuted its “Maybe She’s Born With It. Maybe It’s Maybelline” slogan in 1991 with a Finish Matte commercial featuring supermodel Christy Turlington, is unveiling a modernized version with the help of global brand ambassador The reimagined slogan swaps “she” with “we” and adds a full stop after each “maybe,” making it: “Maybe.

We’re Born With It. Maybe. It’s Maybelline. ”“The jingle was giving ambiguity — it was more of a question,” said Sandrine Jolly, global brand president of Maybelline.

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“The ‘maybe’ is not a doubt or hesitation anymore: ‘maybe,’ period, is a statement of possibility, and that is what we want to be for women. We believe the evolution of this brand statement is going in the direction of what women need today.

” Maybelline New York is the largest makeup brand in the world, known for bestselling franchises like its Lash Sensational Sky High mascara, Fit Me complexion products and Super Stay Matte Ink lipsticks, the latter of which sells every 10 seconds. It is owned byIn 2024, Maybelline reported that even 30-plus years after “Maybe It’s Maybelline” was introduced — and despite having been retired since 2015 — the tagline still had a brand recall of 84 percent, holding rank as one of the most recognizable taglines in consumer goods.

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In 2024, the brand tapped stars including Gigi Hadid and Storm Reid to bring back the slogan and in 2025, when Maybelline brought Cyrus on as an ambassador, she performed an original song bringing her own flair to it. Now, to establish the tagline’s evolution, the Grammy Award-winning singer stars in a new campaign in which she speaks to the power of believing in “infinite possibility.

” “Miley, all through her life has been evolving and reinventing herself; she’s one of the best people today to embody this ,” said Jolly.

“I think of ‘Maybe. ’ as all the doors being open,” said Cyrus in a statement.

“Who you are is something you’re born with, but you can always become something that you’ve dreamt of being by staying true to yourself. I believe infinite possibility is for everyone, and if you can dream it, you can create it. ”Maybelline has also tapped emerging stars including singer-songwriter Nicki Nicole and violinist Joya Bravo to promote the new tagline, each in their own way.

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“We want women to be who they want to be, through the power of beauty,” said Jolly. “We want to carry on with different testimonials from different women — some who are as well known as Miley, some emerging artists. There will be some women like me, who have four children and are trying to run from morning to night and use some makeup.

” She added that during the social media era, it is especially important to move away from promoting a singular beauty ideal.

“The is to stop the sea of algorithms that brings every woman toward the same caricatural type of beauty,” said Jolly.