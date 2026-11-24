Marimekko collaborates with Comme des Garçons on limited-edition tote bags, as it seeks to build brand awareness to support its retail push in Asia.

Consisting of four shopper bags in its signature colorful patterns, the capsule line will launch Dec. 1. Available in two sizes, the bags will be sold exclusively in Comme des Garçons boutiques, including 26 locations in Japan and stores in Seoul, Hong Kong, Singapore, Manila, Bangkok, São Paulo and Berlin.

The print selections span from 1963 to 2022, with designs by Annika Rimala, Maija Louekari, Aino-Maija Metsola and Antti Kekki.to drive brand awareness as it expands its retail network, particularly in Asia-Pacific, where it recently crossed the threshold of 100 boutiques with franchise partners, president and chief executive officer Tiina Alahuhta told WWD.

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“This year our plan is to open 15 to 20 new Marimekko stores or shops-in-shop, most of them located in Asia,” she said, noting the brand entered two new markets this year — Indonesia and the Philippines — and now has more than 180 locations worldwide. Collaborations are rooted in the history of the Helsinki-based brand, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.

Founder Armi Ratia built it into an interdisciplinary lifestyle brand, working with everyone from fine artists to architects. Marimekko was among the first labels to work with high street chains, joining forces with H&M in 2007 and releasing a series of collections with Uniqlo between 2018 and 2025.

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At the same time, it has collaborated with edgier brands like Junya Watanabe and Finnish jeweler Kalevala, as well as Alahuhta credited this versatility to Marimekko’s distinct visual identity, forged through its archive of almost 4,000 prints, combined with its inclusive values and long history as a lifestyle brand offering products from homewares to accessories and ready-to-wear.

“It’s very authentic for us, but we’re also very careful in choosing with whom we want to collaborate. We want to be quite selective, and we have high ambitions and demands to ensure that every single collaboration brings a new element, a new angle, and that it doesn’t become repetitive,” she said.

“We really want to push the boundaries and this way, also, philosophically expand our creative community,” Alahuhta added. “This, of course, in our view, helps us build brand equity, brand desirability and brand awareness. ” While it has opened pop-up cafés from Helsinki to Melbourne, Marimekko is not looking to branch out permanently into food and beverage, she said.

“Definitely the extension of our lifestyle into hospitality or café-restaurant spaces is interesting, but maybe not as a business model,” the executive said. “At the moment, we don’t have any plans to make a bigger push when it comes to Marimekko-branded cafés.

”Instead, it is focused on updating its retail experience and staging temporary events, like the pop-up of archive dresses curated by Marimekko’s creative director Rebekka Bay held at its Paris store in March to coincide with the Matter and Shape design fair.

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“We are very focused on constantly pushing the boundaries and evolving our store concept,” Alahuhta said. “The one that we have in Paris is the newest one, inspired by the architecture of our textile printing factory in Helsinki. ”“We’re still extremely excited about having found that particular location,” she said.

“We feel that that really captures our brand and how we want to build our community, so we’re very happy about it and, of course, we’re still developing the way that we build up our brand following and culture here. ” Marimekko said net sales rose 3 percent to 52.1 million euros in the third quarter, with international sales jumping 16 percent, while sales in Finland fell 9 percent.

“In Finland, our home market, the operating environment has been challenging for quite a few years already,” Alahuhta noted. “We’re actually navigating it quite well, overall. ” But its international markets are seeing double-digit growth, prompting Marimekko to maintain its 2026 guidance for net sales growth and a comparable operating profit margin of between 16 and 19 percent.

“Despite all the volatility in the world, we’re constantly investing in our growth, further reinforcing our collections. We’re doing a lot of different brand initiatives, really building the brand love. During times like these, when it’s tougher for the whole industry, we very much believe that the brands that are able to do that will come out as winners,” Alahuhta said.

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