Exclusive: Man Wo Tried to Stop Deadly Escondido attack Speaks Out

A man who tried to stop the attack that killed Army veteran Kerry Sheron outside his Escondido home is speaking publicly for the first time, sharing new details about the suspect and the moments leading up to the assault.

A man who tried to intervene in the attack that killed Army veteran Kerry Sheron is sharing new details about the suspect and the moments leading up to the assault.

A man who tried to stop the attack that killed Army veteran Kerry Sheron outside his Escondido home is speaking publicly for the first time, sharing new details about the suspect and the moments leading up to the assault. Anthony Cabrera told NBC 7 he was working in his vehicle across the street from Sheron’s home when he witnessed the confrontation that ultimately led to Sheron’s death. Sheron, 69, spent four days on life support before dying from his injuries.

Cabrera, a private contractor for the city of Escondido, said he had been talking with Sheron for about 15 minutes when they heard loud banging on Sheron’s front door. According to Cabrera, Thomas Butler was yelling for Sheron to come outside, used a gay slur and called him a hater when Sheron asked him to leave. A doorbell camera captured the attack, showing Sheron being punched to the ground and then kicked twice in the head.

Hombre de Lakeside y otras dos personas, acusados de conspirar para apoyar al ISIS Cabrera recorded part of the encounter on his phone. He said a blow he delivered was enough to make the attacker run away.

“He was out cold he was snorting up blood I had him put on his side so he could breathe properly,” Cabrera said. “I just couldn’t get over the fact he actually died. Its not easy,” Cabrera said. The motive behind the attack remains a subject of debate.

For more than six years, Sheron’s home had been decorated with American flags and tributes to President Donald Trump, earning it the nickname “Trump House. ” Cabrera said the attack appeared unprovoked and recalled hearing Butler make accusations while yelling outside the home.

“He said you like to call people ,” Cabrera said. “Its just somebody super angry. Angry at who knows why but definitely to someone who doesn’t deserve it,” Cabrera said. According to Cabrera, he waited to publicly share his account until he felt his family would be safe.

In addition to a murder charge, Butler also faces two other charges connected to the alleged attack on Cabrera. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC San Diego. AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC San Diego journalist edited the article for publication.





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